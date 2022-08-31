Brown: Getting old doesn't mean there's not still work to do

Believing I would never see this day, I have officially joined the rank of “old fart” and am now in line for social security.

I'm still waiting on this first check, but unless it's another empty promise or a Russian plot, I should get one any day. Filling out the paperwork online beginning in February is anything but quick, and answering the same question over and over again to different folks is the rule, but I believe I have conquered that hill. Let the celebration begin.

Not holding my breath, but the quest that started when I was 14, when I made a whopping $91, now allows me to start collecting. Sixty-six years and four months was magical — it allowed me to begin my journey with “fixed income” excuses like many of my older buddies discuss on a daily basis. Although I plan to continue working for the foreseeable future — I hope forever — being able to get something for the forever-taking government feels pretty durn good.

I remember vividly when I thought 30 was old. Reaching 40 meant eyesight and hearing began to wane, and then at 50 knees and hips gave up the ghost. I'm running out of parts to replace. Heredity and sports are to blame, but there is no question I could have been a bit better on myself at an earlier age, too. Getting old is not for sissies.

I tell my fishing buddies all the time that running and jumping are memories. Getting into the boat is like a bull walrus climbing out of the water and onto a rock now. When I can’t do it without assistance, it’s time to give it up. Although I am not there yet, I do take precautions more now like having a young angler play goalie behind me when I roll over the gunnel to step on the wet fender of a boat. Falling hurts just as much on the way down as when you hit.

Slow is top speed now. My mind is willing but my joints have other ideas. A good day is one where no injuries occur. What I used to do with quickness I now have to do with slow and steady, with slow being the key word. I dread winter more than ever before, and talks around getting a mobile office further south are beginning to make sense. My wife thinks that is a motorhome, but with all the tax increases and government spending, it might be a pup tent.

Things I have put off around the house are now a priority, and having the most or the best now means diddle. Keeping up with the Joneses is no longer on my radar, and the little things that drove me nuts no longer have much value. My sense of urgency on any project has been replaced with a little at a time.

There is no longer a case of survival of the fittest but rather just survival — even though sitting in a chair watching Cardinals baseball means the world to me. But I have to stay on the move or I'll drives my wife nuts when I'm bored.

Tying my shoes in the morning and taking them off in the evening is also on my “to-do” list. I have found out that I can hold my breath long enough to tie my shoes, albeit one at a time with a break, and everything close to the ground is way down the totem pole on priorities.

Gravity helps with the getting down part but getting back up is the challenge. Planning includes that part and is a variable that has to be accounted for.

Enjoying time on the water, watching the seasons change, crops being taken out of the field and helping friends is my fall routine. I love driving around Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake, and I still try to find time to pick up trash along the roads, too. I still have the passion to fish competitively, but sure enjoy seeing new and youth anglers making their mark.

Goals to enhance habitat on the lakes still have a high priority and making sure honesty and integrity lessons are part of the game is important, too. Being competitive is still high on my list and I am not ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. We are blessed with a crop of exceptional anglers in our area and they keep me young, too. Saddle up gang we still have a lot of work to do.