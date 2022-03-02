Brown: Gas prices and inflation could keep outdoors people closer to home

What will inflation and residual increases to commodities like higher gas and food prices have on outdoor activities?

Will they be lasting or short term problems moving forward? My guess is most outdoors people are feeling it a bit, or at a minimum planning differently than they had prior.

As spring and upcoming warm weather approaches will your free time outdoors and associated plans change or are you full-steam ahead?

Short term higher costs may not adversely impact many, but if they last could most definitely tip the scales negatively on fishing trips, travel and vacations. Folks will have to make a choice on their disposable income moving forward. Long trips and major purchases of campers and boats will be replaced with short ones like food, clothing and other daily items.

This isn’t meant to scare anyone, but times are changing rapidly and outdoors people will be in the crosshairs. We just have to play smarter. I have faith we are up to the challenge.

Outdoors folks may have to make tough decisions and some may even beg out. We saw it a few years ago when gas prices were reaching $4 a gallon, and again when businesses were shuttered during the COVID pandemic. Things got tight and many had to make decisions for their families that did not include boating, fishing and camping. I know a lot of anglers who chose not to fish during that time. That scares me even more this time around.

Beginning in 2020 and because folks were held captive in their homes during the lockdown, they quickly gravitated to the outdoors for their release. We saw an uptick in recreational outdoor sales because they had the finances to afford a new boat, camper or other outdoor items.

Outdoor activities were a release. No soccer or baseball were allowed and families had to find other activities that got them out of the house. COVID was actually a driver for increased outdoors interest and product sales. License sales skyrocketed and many manufacturers grew significantly, but those who didn’t prepare for the increase were quickly running out of product. Many, even today, are just slowly catching up. Demand outdistanced supply.

In recent weeks, I have heard groups of folks discussing changes in their plans as a result of higher costs. Some who had planned to travel are now talking about activities closer to home that could increase pressure on our area lakes and parks. That could be felt significantly country-wide, too. States that look as tourism dollars as a revenue stream may see a down-tick, too.

Charges for online purchases are on the increase and delays both from an availability and delivery standpoint are real. UPS, Fed Express and other carriers are buried and many times shorthanded both in distribution centers and drivers. The result can be lost packages, delays and increased costs. Some products availability may be non-existent. I recently had an item valued at over $3,500 delivered to the wrong address and has yet to be located.

Locally, USPS folks are working longer and we have gotten mail as late as 7 p.m. in our neighborhood. Mailmen and ladies are hustling even more than ever before just to get mail and packages delivered that are loaded on their trucks. With this comes frustration from both the carrier and those receiving products. Be patient and be thankful for what you have and have compassion for those busting their tails to get things to you. Thank them when you see them and let them know they are appreciated.

Manufacturers are seeing materials and components they use to build products in short supply, and when ordering may only get a small amount of their order, which is also causing domestic suppliers heartburn. Offshore shipping delays add to the problem, too.

Almost on a daily basis I hear folks in our industry talking about lead times increasing. Outboard motors, campers and boats are hard to find and new ones can be as long as 54 weeks on some products when ordered new. Used markets are booming, but they too will dwindle moving forward.

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? We all hope so, but many experts are saying we are settling in for more bad news down the road before it gets better. Gas prices predicted to be over $5 a gallon could make matters worse.

But most outdoors folks are a resilient bunch and will find a way to enjoy what they do even if it means staying local. Maybe we get involved with Friends of Reservoirs at the local level and help make local lakes better. Lake clean ups, habitat restoration or even dock building at local lakes or work on the local campground to clean and plant trees could be part of the newfound time closer to home.

As a society we are not used to waiting, but that may be status quo moving forward. Those before us have been through similar situations and persevered — we need to do the same. The tug on the end of the line can indeed solve a lot of stress, and taking a kid fishing can be good medicine to forget all the bad news.

We all need to look for the glimmer of light whether in the outdoors or otherwise. The outdoors affords us a mechanism for a smile or two no matter the circumstances. I am the eternal optimist, I hope this is just a small bump in the road and we as outdoor folks will again lead and get through everything that is thrown at us one more time.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0