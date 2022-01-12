Brown: Gambling has come to pro fishing. Here's hoping it's done right

Should gambling on outcomes of major tournaments be part of fishing?

I am still very much up in the air about it. There's no doubt this could change the landscape of the game itself, and with the announcement of a new Major League Fishing/Bally’s partnership, it will have to be watched and managed.

It is the first betting partnership in Professional Bass Fishing, and without question it has raised some eyebrows on what it really means.

No doubt the world is opening up new possibilities in fishing, but is it a good thing? Change is good most times, but this one still has me scratching my head. I guess how it's handled is what really matters.

I am not a prude, and I'm not against new things making our sport better, but this is one I believe will have to be watched closely solely based on an integrity issue.

Mixed messages abound in pro sports, with gambling services available at the ballpark but rules against players participating, which I completely agree with. It's just confusing at times to keep the integrity and fairness in place.

We saw it a few years ago when alcohol entered the fray in fishing — Busch beer — and honestly it caused angst by those against it. But, in reality, it had very little negative ramification long term. The same could be true here.

Still, awareness and strict monitoring of the players by the leagues has to be addressed, with rules similar to those in other professional sports.

Never before have we been in a world where the truth is harder to find or where cutting through the words and mixed messages been harder to assimilate. Say one thing, do another, and it seems to be accepted as common practice. The truth matters, things are still right and wrong, and some things should still remain questionable or scrutinized when it comes to the game, without question. History presents itself over the over, and it can be how we react to it the second time that shows true character.

Rationalizing ways to make things OK just doesn’t feel good. Some things just have to remain pure ,and one of the things that pushed me towards fishing in the beginning was the wholesome and pure nature of the sport.

Not much has been said yet, to date, in fishing channels, about Bally entering the fishing space. Is it good, bad or does it really matter? The industry seems to be looking at this program as a wait-and-see, but it would seem appropriate to do our due diligence to stay in front of it versus reacting when and if something goes bad.

It may never have negative impacts, and I applaud Major League Fishing for sticking their respective toes in the water here to try something new. Maybe I am just overly concerned without knowing the full breadth of the program. I hope so.

Seems the dust hasn’t settled and I will continue to watch it. One side tells me having large non-endemics jumping in is a good thing, but will it potentially open Pandora’s Box for impropriety? Only time will tell. The influx of new could be very good.

I am a purist in fishing and I, too, will want to watch. I am trying to see both sides. It could be a boon to possibilities moving forward. Other companies could jump in, too, and that could ultimately be a great thing for the sport. I sure hope so.

For the record, Las Vegas has allowed betting on fishing for awhile, but never to a large scale. Betting is like breathing to some, and managed it can be fun. But if it influences the outcome of a prestigious championship event, that would be bad. A zero tolerance practice for the competitors makes sense.

As long as the competitors aren't allowed to gamble on events, let's give this a chance. I count on the leadership in fishing for making sound business decisions, but to also never lose sight of the importance of making the playing field flat and true.

We no longer use outdated equipment, and rules are forever evolving, so I have my fingers crossed gambling and excitement from it will be a positive new process. It just might get others not in the sport today involved.

Let’s see how it shakes out and hope it’s as much of a non-event that alcohol was a few years ago. There's no doubt we need everyone for our sport to grow, but it is important to the sport that nothing is compromised in the process.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

