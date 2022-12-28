Brown: Fishing's future is bright despite obstacles

What does the future hold for outdoorspeople?

It seems the more that we do, the more we're taken advantage of. In the grand scheme of things we have always been low priority by decision makers, but in the last few years we have had to look up to see down.

I get that the squeaky wheel gets the grease and, for the most part, we don't squeak much. Most times we are looked at as a liability versus an asset — an expense versus a profit center. And many times, because we are poor at tooting our own horn or squeaking much, we get surprises that are most times negative to those who participate.

Everyone is looking at controlling expenses, and we all get why, but maintaining status quo would be a step up. Our lakes and facilities that surround them are afterthoughts and our fisheries are some of the worst in the country. Volunteerism is a big plus and what we have is largely because of thankless folks giving their time and finances.

Cost increases continue based on all kinds of factors, including cost of goods, supply chain issues and inflation, but also employee issues, too. With fewer people working in some industries, costs can actually go up as much as 3 to 5 percent.

Also, inventories remain low. A year or two ago, inventories in fishing were at all-time lows, but today inventories are catching up at the same time fewer people are spending as much. The sustainability of angler market growth is being tested. Two years ago the sport had a quantum leap in growth, but today it is either flat or ticking down.

The new few years will be the benchmark. Hitting a stretch without a catastrophic event or recessionary influence/calamity will give a solid picture of the sport's staying power. But either way, there are bright spots.

Youth fishing continues to grow. Their involvement has done wonders for both fishing purchases and media. The timing has been perfect, and because of the social media boon, the youth of today have more tools in their toolbox. No one a few years ago had ever heard of a YouTube angler, but today it pegs the needle. Resumè, credentials and wins used to sell products and prime the sales channel pump, but now it is much more about entertainment and immediate fulfillment. Video/TV, podcasts and written content have to be audience-captivating. The term “going viral” is more now than the flu.

Small boats and ones that most anglers can afford have taken the front seat through Tiny Boat Nation. Customization and upgrades to an older boat seem to be a genre that is gaining steam. When anglers can take an older boat and build it out with the functionality of today’s high priced factory models it makes sense and the angler doesn’t lose much. The products they are putting out and the boats they are revitalizing do not have to take the back seat to any new boat, and the cost is dynamically less.

For years I have been refurbing older boats with the latest bells and whistles, then fishing out of them. The stuff Nate’s Custom Boats/Tiny Boat Nation sells has made my life much easier. Tighter, made to fit, and custom takes a lot of time out of the build, too. Nate’s Custom’s in Pekin can gut a 20-year-old boat and make it look new.

For my money, refurbing an old boat increases pride of ownership, too. There is nothing better than saving an older boat from the scrapheap, but it is even better when it is done with improved functionality and components. This is a bright spot that is growing — more and more boaters are seeing the value in updating over buying new.

No doubt the fishing industry will have challenges, but the sun is trying to burn through the fog and the future does look bright. Get involved and help be part of the solution and less of the problem. We can use your help.

McLean County Sportsmen Wild Game Dinner

The McLean County Sportman’s Wild Game Dinner is back and will be held February 4th at the Interstate Center. Tickets are available at Lake Bloomington Marine, Freedom Sport Shop in El Paso or by calling Mike Finley at (309) 212-5502. This group has done wonderful work for the youth of McLean County and this event enables more to be done.

Bloomington-Normal Bass Club Tackle Swap

The BNBC Tackle Swap will be held on February 11th at Lake Bloomington Marine. Tables are available for $10 a table and the El Paso Bass Club will be having food there as well.

This is a great opportunity to sell product, buy new and talk fishing. Hours will be 11 am to 4 pm. Sign up for a table by contacting Andrew Blunier at (309) 303-9841 or Pat Welch at (309) 231-5220. Hope to see you there.

Check out 10 photos of people fishing