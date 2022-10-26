Brown: Fishing industry finding its financial footing in tough times

As happens with other industries, the fishing industry is going through a transition.

Believe it or not, fishing is a $50 billion industry with over 60 million participants. That is more people who fish than play golf and tennis combined.

A large spike occurred when the pandemic locked us down and other activities were squelched. Many found fishing was a release, but more importantly was something they wanted to continue to pursue after things opened up. There was a major boon to sales and interest, but being able to sustain that popularity is a big deal.

During the lockdown, fishing and being in the outdoors was a double-edged sword for the industry. It created a dynamic where demand outdistanced supply — only those with inventory available prospered. Those without adequate supply found their supply chains lacking. Even today the supply chain is the Achilles heel. Those who received their supply of components or their product from overseas are still, to a large part, reeling (pardon the pun). The second side of the sword is now those who have inventory are seeing fewer purchases. No doubt gas costs and inflation has had an impact, with more folks holding on to their money a little tighter. But there other things in play.

The largest group of participants who grew up with fishing and are passionate about it are now at retirement age. I have heard more and more of the die-hards who are either slowing down or quitting — burnout and aging can be the culprit. Chasing little green fish is definitely a lifestyle activity, but when the rewards aren't enough to balance the increased costs, plus aching knees, backs and give-a-hoots, they do not buy new boats, rods and reels or tackle at the rate they once did.

Youth anglers, for the most part, are not big spenders — most are usually subsidized by their parents. Although jobs are available, many are working for less money and only part time. Their time will come, but getting buried in debt for fishing just doesn’t make sense.

But as a promoter and endorser of youth fishing, I do see the youth as the future of fishing. Where they go could easily determine the staying power of the sport, and not just from a tournament perspective. Fishing is a sport that can be played for a lifetime, and if embraced at an early age means years of enjoyment and spending. The industry should embrace the youth, but do so with more than taking entry fees and memberships for tournaments.

I have said it many times: Getting the kids means getting the parents, and with it, their incomes. But the dynamic seems to be changing a bit with parents' incomes being stressed.

For as long as I can remember, professional angling and anglers have driven the sport, but that has changed, too. The Bass Anglers Sportsman’s Society has been the 500-pound gorilla for companies wanting see their products gain steam. Major League Fishing is another avenue that is being embraced by other industry stalwarts.

But pro anglers used to be a loyal bunch, and many stayed with companies for their entire careers. They knew their product lines like the back of their hands and their opinions really mattered. But seeing them jump from one company to another has left followers confused and potentially lowered the value of their recommendations.

Changes at the top level of fishing can have a trickle-down effect, and that may not be good. Don’t get me wrong — I understand the changes, but good explanations for the changes would help as well. Today, all fishing organizations, including bass and walleye trails, are having to be lighter on their respective feet to stay afloat. Many are having to raise entry fees to maintain payouts — not a good model, but it may be the only way they stay afloat.

That conundrum is a catch-22 for anglers and the industry as well. Advertiser and sponsor dollars are used to keep things going rather than benefiting individual anglers, but finding more ways of earning a living and the heavy lifting for attracting sponsor money is left on the backs of the anglers.

The cream always rises to the top. Today’s angler has to be a promoter and have angling skills. They also better be good writers, good in front of a camera and know social media like the back of their hands, too. Creativity and hustling is every bit as important as being able to catch a fish today. Wishing and hoping will not get it done but hard work just might.

We are no doubt seeing our industry change. Those who change with it will be the beneficiaries of the new direction. Whether fishing tournaments or just local lakes and ponds, fun fishing takes dollars. But those dollars are harder to come by now. How they are spent in this pursuit is the key to sustainability.

Every chance I get I tell youth anglers they have to be their own business, and their “brand” is more than catching fish. Each has to focus on budgets, earn their way and have reasons folks will listen to their opinions and endorsements.

It takes work. I see it getting better for the future, but time will tell.