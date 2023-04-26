Our kids today are exposed to more negative and outside influences than we ever were. One wrong turn or a mistake can be detrimental to both their wellbeing and, longer term, their financial and life positioning.

Fishing is an outlet to keep our youth out of trouble, but more importantly it allows them to see the value of the outdoors that can last a lifetime.

Good habits as youth usually are retained as an adult. Through high school and college fishing I have seen it over and over. Before high school fishing, some kids had no affinity for school, but many of those kids may now seen school as a good thing. No doubt book skills are something they learn there, but the outdoors teaches life skills, too.

It is amazing to see high school anglers now competing at the top levels now. Guys like Colby Schrumpf, Bryan Partak Taylor Umland, Trevor McKinney and current high school star Trey McKinney have fished at high levels of local and national tournaments. No doubt you will see Trey McKinney on the BASS Elite Series — I am predicting that today. He is fishing all of the BASS Opens and is currently either first or second in those standings.

More fish in Illinois?

Fishing tough lakes in the Land of Lincoln seems to make great anglers when they go to places where a lot of fish live. For the most part, a school of fish in Illinois is three fish. Although tongue and cheek, our public lakes are highly pressured and do not sustain large populations of keeper size fish mainly due to lack of habitat.

Groups are getting involved with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on managed habitat projects that could aid that effort. Most of our lakes are small compared to other states and being able to build big fish fisheries should be possible. Heavy fishing pressure means catch and release is important in our fisheries, especially for bass. Crappie, walleye, catfish and saugeye continue to do well here. Catfishing tournaments are gaining momentum here and crappie fishing has always been hot here.

Although high school tournaments are ongoing with ICAST and conference tournaments, the IHSA postseason will kick off May 4 at 24 locations across the state. In the early days, the IHSA was the training ground for youth and tournament fishing, but the opportunities continue to increase across the state. This is outstanding for the future of fishing nationally as well.

I hope that state embraces fishing as a resource and works with local communities to build reasons for people to travel here like they do for the deer populations and hunters.

Since most of the good hunting is private in Illinois, you have to know someone to get that chance at a deer of a lifetime. Properly managed fisheries are, for the most part, public. I could see a fishing and hunting trail developed for the state with a little planning.

Being an advocate for your local lakes and streams by municipalities that surround them is essential. River towns, small towns near lakes and building great fisheries go hand in hand. A build-it-and-they-will-come mentally is badly needed in Illinois.

Stay healthy

Injuries happen in sports almost every day. Bad ankles, and sore knees, shoulders and fingers happen in almost every sport.

Many would think fishing would be one when injuries are kept to a minimum, but it is amazing how repetitive motion and rough boat rides can cause career slowdowns or even shutdowns where knees, backs, wrists, hands and elbows get a beating. Age and wear and tear are hard on anglers.

I got injured playing sports but have had more quality replacement parts, MRIs, x-rays, therapy and medication from fishing than any time prior. Even without person-to-person contact, muscles, joints and bones seem to take a beating. Even with the best medical attention available with a knowledge of repetitive motion injuries, it seems getting better takes longer every time.

Most of my injuries have been to knees, ankles and, now, my back. No doubt a lot of these have been a result of a years of sports and then time on the water. The moral of the story here is I never thought injuries would happen to me. Younger anglers should now take notice that it, too, can happen to them. It’s more than good eating habits and exercise — it is truly about making good decisions.

Photos: Over 160 kids get hooked on fishing at Miller Park 060522-blm-loc-1fishing 060522-blm-loc-2fishing 060522-blm-loc-3fishing 060522-blm-loc-4fishing 060522-blm-loc-5fishing