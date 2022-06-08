Brown: Even anglers get into funks. But you should never give up on fishing.

No matter if you fish or are a carpenter or the best landscaper in the neighborhood, being motivated drives perfection.

Lack of motivation makes us ask: "Why we have lost it?" Those who do something about it are winners and those who give up are not. Many will look at others, but it seems looking at ourselves first is the best place to start.

For me, it is fishing, but for others it could be another occupation. The following is my own introspective look at getting the drive back.

When fishing becomes work, it’s time to analyze why so that the pleasure and satisfaction returns. Pleasure isn’t winning a tournament or catching the biggest fish, but rather feeling good about still being in the game.

Digging deep into the heart and head of anglers, we ultimately all fish for the fun, so finding that fun is critical. Although the experiences are great, no matter what you're fishing for, it's truly about catching and the tug of the line above all other things. Most tolerate the bad days for the good ones.

Some may just like to be outdoors enjoying nature, but the catch — no matter the size or the prize money — has always been the gravy to me, with fishing at the top level the meat and potatoes. I love to compete — against others, but more importantly against the fish. I lost some of that, but am working hard at getting it back.

I get to talk to anglers all over the country, and motivation has been an issue at the pro and amateur levels. Almost daily, I get a call or an email asking about getting out of the doldrums. I have never been there, but all the discussions got me thinking. The bottom line for me is: Is the tournament game worth it, or would I be better off just fishing? Even though I still love the fishing as much as ever and my skills have not diminished, the “give a hoots” is slowing down. I have to find those again.

Some may think I am nuts and getting burned out on fishing isn’t possible. Many have experienced the same feelings and have been able to beat the doldrums. Success in fishing is truly between the ears. Am I getting the same satisfaction?

For me, it's about regaining the gumption and the pleasure I get from the sport and what I can pass onto others. It's ultimately about finding enjoyment and time out of the office that is most important to me at this point in my life. But it's truly a balancing act since my job is fishing.

I don’t run as fast or jump as high, and the aches and pains seem to be more frequent. Quality replacement parts and pain relievers are now the rule. I used to be able to fish hard for days on end, but after a couple days now every joint hurts. I have to get my mind and positive attitude back in the game.

I see pleasure in success but it is important to compete, even if it’s against myself. Figuring out what the fish are doing when is every bit as important. Being focused and analytic off the water is critical, too. When I am not pushed to go, I don’t. That is about to change, and I am ready once again to put my smile back in my effort. Having an open mind is always better.

Typically, this time of year the juices are flowing and fishing becomes hot and heavy for all who love it. Depending where you live, it can be a simple few miles to the local lake, but for others a drive is part of the deal. My drive has to increase for me to charge my batteries again.

The funk is real. Fighting the funk is something I have not dealt with much and is a learning process. Many of my buddies are feeling it as well. Adding to the funk is the fact the fishing has been tough and bites are few and far between. Sunrises and the sunset pictures are the rule when that happens. It is important to drag myself out of the office to motivate myself in and out of it.

With gas prices at $5 per gallon, many die-hards are wondering if they will put fishing as a lower priority. Fishing may be taking the back seat to life. Increased costs also increase fishing pressure on close to home lake locations, too.

I used to golf, and when the joy left, the clubs ended up being put in the corner of the garage. A buddy told me I may the only one who threatened to quit playing and actually did. I remember it was the same with playing competitive softball. I loved playing, but it was a chore going, so it, too, went by the wayside.

I looked at it as more time to fish. The buddies and the games made both tolerable, but my passion waned with my skills, and with that went my “want to." I don’t see that happening with fishing, but it sure doesn’t make it easier to load up, fuel up, buy tackle and hit the road with costs skyrocketing. Even short jaunts of an hour or less is at least $200. Add entry fees, and it is an expensive proposition. I’ll conquer that hill by finding being outdoors as medicinal.

Giving up is not in the cards, and just like I did in athletics a long time ago, I have to push myself again. I was never the best but no one would outwork me, and it’s time to dig deep for that spirit again. Feeling negative or upset will not get it done. You have to get after it, and guaranteed I will. I care deeply for this sport, and it’s the only one you can do until you die.

Got to hustle again! Inspiration doesn’t come without perspiration and nothing worth having is supposed to be easy. Winning is simple; losing builds grit.

Taking an introspective look at myself is not easy. Getting back at it is more about effort than excuses. Digging out is not easy, but anything worth attaining makes the drive come back. Drive and second effort is what makes good athletes great, and there is no quit. Whether you are an athlete or a fisherman, getting down or in a funk can be overcome.

Time to buckle down and get back at it. The best are the best for a reason, and if you are like me there is a whole lot more to accomplish.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0