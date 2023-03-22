Each second, minute, hour and day we are tested. Resiliency to things we have minimal control over becomes more pressing.

Without a release, just getting through each day can be a challenge. The more responsibility we have, the more stress and anxiety it brings. Fishing is a great release, but it, too, has more challenges each day.

Looking at each day as a way to take ordinary and mundane and make it extraordinary takes effort. Some jobs in fishing are thankless, where it isn't about the credit or winning an award. But without them, value is hard to see.

Club officers, tournament directors, park maintenance employees, IDNR biologists, coaches and conservation folks (and their families) many times go unnoticed but are the glue that make things work. Both at the regional and the national level, most good things happen without anyone needing credit.

Those who need credit are less likely to take risks or be as successful if they don’t. True leaders lead by example and do not have to be the smartest or loudest person in the room. They, too, have to be motivated, but for many they are inspired by others success. Older anglers teach younger ones, and for experience I can tell you the rewards are in their success.

The teacher is motivated when they see the lightbulb click on and the taught technique is mastered. To the teacher, having a youngster learn a new technique and repeat is so it becomes second nature is the reward.

In a prior business life, I was fortunate to be able to write motivational and inspirational articles based on having the experiences of those who came before me. I remember one particular story I had written about the importance of bolts and how organizations need bolts, washers and nuts for a solid fit. Any of those components by themselves are not that valuable, but when they are put together, they make a secure connection that ties it all together.

We are all components in the fishing game, too. We need youth, hungry learners, bucket sitters and old school for this game to fit together. To get better at our game of catching more and bigger fish, we can never stop learning and now and again we have to grab a wrench to get that fit tightened back up. Vibrations — outside influences — can loosen the fit. An adjustment tightens that back again.

As we get older we sometimes coast and rely on just being satisfied or, even worse, find excuses versus being hungry for more knowledge. How do we get the motivation back to tighten up our game? Sometimes it comes from within; sometimes it comes from failure where we get tired of the mundane/mediocrity; and sometimes it happens by chance or a word from others.

We may not want to hear it and it can anger us, but internalizing the words can also motivate us to kick it in gear. It also takes staying power and stick-to-itiveness to again achieve success.

When in sports I was motivated by others saying I was too small or not good enough. I could have quit hearing those things, but hard work, dedication to my craft and staying hungry to increasing my skill set allowed me to reach my goals. The same is true now in fishing, and it’s not only about winning but also about proving to myself that my best work isn’t behind me.

I really like cerebral people. They motivate me. Fishing is a giant puzzle and the environment where fish live is forever changing. Being adaptable, noticing the changes and trying something new can be a winning formula. It is an evolution, and the variables change every day and every hour on the water. Increasing your bass IQ can be tantamount to success.

I call the easy days blessings and the tough one grinders — we only truly get better as anglers on those days we grind to get a bite. Most can recognize the obvious, but the best recognize the little things. The little things on the water can turn into big things when it comes to catching.

Anyone can fish, but only the good ones get to catch. Catching on those days when it's tough is the testament to always learning and looking at the things that are less obvious.

In life, we are all components like the bolts, washers and nuts, and we all need resiliency to know when a little tightening is needed. Knowing when to tighten, how much torque is needed, and even when we need to add more bolts, nuts and washers differentiates us. Having the proper wrench is part of it, too. Everything works together and not every tool is a hammer.

Success is relative. Read, absorb and emulate. Catching more fish, bigger fish and enjoying our limited time on the water can be more fun when we realize the variables and know the reliance on all the components. It may just be about family time or the experiences but to most of us die hards it’s about consistency and catching more fish. Rest assured this year I will always have a wrench with me.

