Brown: Do original designs still have value in fishing?

No doubt fishing is a monkey-see, monkey-do business.

Something gets created, gets hot or introduced as “new,” and the next thing you know everyone is on the bandwagon. Creative designs in baits are hardest hit and knock-offs get created and are on the market with the blink of an eye. Honestly, I hate that game. Intellectual property has the life expectancy of milliseconds and it seems conscious gets replaced with profit over and over again.

Some of the new lures may be years in design and development, and to have them copied is almost sinful. Patents work, but it is very expensive to defend those.

Utility patents are those most applied for in the fishing business. The definition of a utility patent is one that covers the creation of a new or improved — and useful — product, process, or machine. A utility patent, also known as a "patent for invention," prohibits other individuals or companies from making, using or selling the invention without authorization.

When most people refer to a patent, they are most likely referring to a utility patent. Many companies see the word "improved" in that definition and will make small changes or tweaks to make it their own. In this case, imitation is not the fondest form of flattery. It can hurt the original designer/builder and ultimately spreads the sales between the companies. Originality and creativity get lost and new designs get are slowed.

I know of companies who will not attend ICAST, the fishing industry trade show, for fear they will get knocked off. That short window of “new” indeed means something to them, and they feel the good of being there meeting with media and buyers isn’t worth it. Integrity should hold more water in fishing and the deleterious impact is indeed harmful to the entire industry no matter which side of fence they sit.

Many companies will allow other companies to license their designs, but that can be an expensive and laborious effort. Some companies would rather risk a “cease and desist” threat than go through that process. Companies that have a history of doing their own thing without copying others have both the respect of the industry and anglers alike. Being the original does have value.

One common denominator here is the copies are usually less expensive than the original in the marketplace and that drives anglers to buy those. The cost of original is much higher than the copy for numerous reasons, so it is not as simple as lowering prices.

To date, four baits have been copied more than all of the others. They are the Zoom Brush Hog, the ZMan Chatterbait, the Reaction Innovations Beaver, and probably the most copied of them all, the Yamamoto Senko. I would hate to think how much money they have lost competing against their own intellectual property. Fighting for that originality is costly in the patent world and many give up as a result.

Another company that made a huge splash where demand exceeded supply was a hollow-bodied swimbait called Basstrix. A revolutionary piece of plastic that was a shad imitator and a big winner with anglers was quickly copied and although still in business never truly realized monetarily what they would have had they had it exclusively.

With copying I believe we lose creativity in fishing. Why go through the painstaking detail and cost of original when copying is so easy. A few years ago a company came to ICAST with their entire portfolio — all were copies, and were called out at the show. They quickly closed up their booth and left.

Because it is simple to replicate a product, especially in plastics, it is commonplace. But most would agree it needs to stop. It is not just in plastics, but reels and hard baits, too. Cottage manufacturers, who are usually smaller companies, are impacted more significantly and can be driven out of business.

Swim and glide bait designers are a special genre of artists and many of their products are “one off” models. Replicators can build 100’s in the time it takes them to build one. One that comes to mind here is Mike Bucca’s Bullshad Swimbait. It, too, has been replicated by others hoping to realize some of the success of the original. There are countless others.

Because there are only a small number of shapes out there, it is easy to see why companies feel the need to replicate other designs. Spending time on original designs with idea, from prototype to testing to marketing, is expensive and labor intensive. Making a few simple design changes can be done more quickly without the cost and labor. I understand why, but we are better than that.

I've come to the realization that reproduction/replication is here to stay in the fishing industry, but my hope is original still holds value to anglers. Buying knock-offs just fuels the fire for more knock-offs.

Taking credit for another’s intellectual property seems like stealing in my book. What are your thoughts?

Check out 10 photos of people fishing