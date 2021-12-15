Brown: Christmas season always brings back great memories

Although we try not to repeat mistakes and try to learn from them, some things we repeat and do over are just hard to break.

We believe they will work the next time, but that seldom occurs. The results remain the same, and I bet we can all name a few we re-attempted with the same result.

We control our own destiny, but some things change due to circumstances out of our control. All things happen for a reason, I guess.

I used to hang Christmas lights on the house when the kids were younger and my wife would still love me to do it. It seems that when you put them up, the weather is fine, but when it was time to take them down it was colder than a well-digger's behind. Something that should have taken a few minutes takes hours. I begged and pleaded to discontinue that tradition and, thankfully, that is no more.

I do decorate a bit — a very little bit — with a few lights and setting up things in the house, but that, too, has waned. My wife loves the holidays so I need to do more. Maybe next year.

A few years ago I had the bushes out front of my house all lit up — nothing an engineer would do, but they looked good when it was dark. My wife was proud of them and my job was to plug them in each night and unplug them in the morning. It's not a big job and I actually kind of enjoyed seeing them twinkle when they were lit up.

But I went out one evening to plug them in and something was amiss. Nothing to plug in. They were gone. The plot thickens.

In my typical fashion of being a pot stirrer, and after seeing they were missing, I told her she needed to plug them in that night. She said, “You can’t even plug the lights in?" I made up some excuse. She opened the door to plug them in and said, “What happened to the lights?” I think I'm still laughing.

Someone needed them more than we did and they were gone. Someone took our Christmas lights. Honestly, that is pretty low, but it got me out of doing it in the future. Those 10 or so $1.99 strings of lights are now shining in someone else’s front yard. If they would have asked, I would have given them away, but instead they took them. But ... I guess I should thank them, too — they got me out of that job!

One time several years ago our neighbors in our old neighborhood had all of their deck furniture stolen. Came home ... no deck furniture. Every table, chair and knickknack — gone.

The guy who lived in the house was a runner, so every morning he would run the area, and one day while running he saw his furniture set up inside an apartment a few blocks from his house. It was set up exactly as they had it set up on their deck. Even the knickknacks were set up the same way.

Soon, a plan was put into place — the guy and my dad stole it back. I can’t imagine the expressions on the thieves’ faces when their newly acquired lawn furniture disappeared! They surely couldn’t call the police — you can’t make this stuff up!

For outdoors people, on Christmas, it used to be a duck-, bass- or deer-themed tie, a pair of long underwear or some insulated socks, and I am sure that still happens. I miss that. Now it’s gift cards from Scheels or Bass Pro, and they rock, too, but bringing a bit of nostalgia back with an ugly wool hat or a bag of jerky still rates near the top of the pile for me.

Some great memories are born with gifts like a logo coffee cup, an old lure, or an antique minnow bucket. Some would call it junk but in my world it's life. I also still love Christmas cards, too. When I open one, I smile and remember things. I watch kids of angler friends that grow up quickly and the notes on the card are memories that last a lifetime.

I am a collector of memorabilia and, honestly, many think I am a hoarder. But the history of the things I love are every bit as important as any tournament win or big fish. Those memories are fleeting. I am blessed by folks giving me an old lure or a bag of no-longer-made plastics. Those things last forever. New is great but grandpa’s first rod and reel or an old lure has staying power. We need more of that.

This year bring back something from the memory banks for the angler or the hunter in your life, and most definitely tell the story of where it came from and why it’s important. Give the angler or hunter on your list something that they will remember you for and have the story go with it. It doesn’t have to be big or expensive.

I have always said we miss the cool stuff in fishing — nostalgia and artifacts go with the territory for most of us. Some might call it junk, but to me it is treasures.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

