Brown: Building on past innovation is the bedrock of the fishing lure industry's future

Generally speaking fishermen are some of the world’s biggest group of tinkerers.

It has been that way forever. From Biblical times, where coloring a piece of cloth as a lure, to today’s best-in-class lures, the industry revolves around change and making a better mousetrap.

Today’s marketplace in fishing is all about the new, and each year new designs are what makes it go. Seems most anglers are never satisfied, but in reality they know a tweak here or there can make many products better.

No doubt today’s premium baits have better paint jobs, better hooks and work out of the package better than ever before, but we still find ways to tweak them. Ask any angler and they will tell you: “It’s the little things that make a good bait great.”

All of us believe in some sort of secret lure while history tells me there is no such thing. There is little doubt that each lake has special baits that locals say work best, but as a general rule, some that are less used may work equally well.

I call off-the-wall lures “exotics,” and hundreds of times those that have the craziest action, craziest colors or just do something different can make a world of difference. But bait selection is just part of the equation. The biology of the time of year, seasonal patterns, water color, temperature and length of day are elements that make fish tick.

There is no doubt that every angler has a group of “go-to” baits in their arsenals that they may have altered, sanded, changed hooks on or used something in conjunction with that they have undying confidence in. Confidence is the key.

For the record, fish are not very smart. They are creatures of their environment, and will bite a clothes pin at times. They do three things very well: Swim, eat and spawn. But as anglers, we give them way too much credit for being smart. They have a brain the size of a pencil eraser and can't reason or balance their checkbook, but they do like to eat, and thank goodness we like to chase them when they decide something looks appetizing.

Fishing is fun but catching is what makes us go back. The lack-of-catching part — we all have those days — is what makes us try different techniques or take a different approach. Hind sight is always 20/20.

The whole fishing industry is a result of trying something new or taking the tried-and-true and figuring out ways of making it do different things. Unless it is a minnow or a live bait, we have to trick the fish into thinking it is something to eat or kill.

In particular, during the spawn, gamefish will try to move or kill something in their territory, not to eat it necessarily, but just to get it away from them. It can be a bluegill, a lizard or a crawfish in the live world, or an imitator in the lure world. They simply just don’t want to be pestered by it and will knock the stuffins’ out of it just because they can. They will do that with drop baits on the bottom but will also do it to topwater offerings, many times striking it with a closed mouth.

Anglers are entrepreneurs and are always thinking about ways to make a buck from one of their own creations, too. Countless companies were founded on one good idea and many have evolved into tackle company giants as a result. It is truly about spin-offs and spin-ons that make new products great, but marketing also has a major role in their success.

That clothes pin, marketed correctly, can easily become the next pet rock and can sell millions. But because anglers are a savvy bunch, their lifespan can be short if they don’t catch fish.

A case-in-point is hollow-bodied frogs swimbaits. In the last 10 years or so, they have taken off like a house on fire. Every shape, every size and the heads, bodies and hooks have become a whole new niche themselves. What was once a ball-head crappie jig on a Sassy shad or a plastic has turned into a new category in each area and a bunch of new products for anglers to enjoy and try out.

Tackle junkies love this kind of thing and rest assured it isn’t the end of the new, for without the new, fishing dies on the vine. The new is the fertilizer and water to keep it growing, and thank goodness we have folks who love both the old and the new. They, too, are the lifeblood of fishing, and it will be a fun ride to see what new genre of tackle will rise to the top of the pile this year.

No doubt the old will still work, too, but growing in your fishing does take learning the new, and it sure is fun to collect and see the nuances of the blending of the old and the new.

McLean County Pheasants Forever Fundraiser

The 34th Annual McLean County Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held April 9 the Interstate Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner and program beginning at 5:30.

Contact Bruce Thomas at 309-830-5281 for tickets and details.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

