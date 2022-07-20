Brown: Boat ramp etiquette important for both safety and enjoyment

Is it time for a refresher course on ramp etiquette?

With all the new anglers and boaters in the last few years, it seems safety and do’s and don’ts need to be revisited. Maybe we can all learn by a quick update on how to launch and prepare for that launch more effectively.

Ultimately, we all have to work together better to make putting on and taking out of the water simpler so it’s a smoother process and so we can all go fishing faster without angst.

Boat ramps are the Keystone Cops or Three Stooges of fishing. Watching folks load and unload can be funny as well as frustrating, and patience is a key ingredient either way. We should try empathy and understanding with new boaters as they get more experience and learn the process.

Generally speaking, even the most experienced individuals have things to learn about the process. It is truly about the little things. Pre-launch preparation and getting ready before hitting the ramp is rule No. 1.

Too many folks getting ready on the ramp does nothing other than cause consternation and frustration to everyone waiting to put in. Most ramps have locations where launch prep can be done, including tackle and cooler loading, and boat prep like tie-downs and bow hook-ups. That way once you get in line all you have to do is launch. Those things should never be done on the ramp.

Don’t forget that many anglers who have boats can have difficulty launching it. Backing up a trailer is a learned skill and I always suggest finding a large parking lot to do your practicing. Most boat ramps are wider than a parking space in those lots, but if you can put the boat in a spot that size, you can handle most ramps.

Launching solo is more difficult. It means launching, tying up, and then parking your tow vehicle. Tying up should be done outside the launching area on the outside of docks. Some launch areas do have locations where you can pull onto the bank, but those are getting rarer, so hustling from the tow vehicle to your boat should also be the rule.

Most boaters understand it takes more time and many will pull the boat and trailer out away from the ramp for you to speed things up. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Generally speaking, it can make it faster, but also more efficient.

In the parking lot, make sure you only use one spot and park within the lines. Being considerate of others will pay you back in the long term. Making your own spot is bad business and can make it difficult to get in and out for others. Most parking areas are small, so only using one space is good business and keeps folks smiling versus creating issues in the lot.

Be sure to look around where you park. A good rule is to recognize those on both sides of where you park. I call it having an escape plan for pulling in and out. Remember to pull forward a bit before turning out of your spot to not clip others vehicles or trailers.

A good set of tools including wire cutters, pliers, tape, knife and a few connectors is a great idea, too. My boat always has several sets of needle-nose pliers and scissors within easy reach. The Avid Angler Tool kit and the Angler Aid first aid kit is also always in the boat.

Check your lifejackets if they are inflatable before every trip and make sure the foam-filled ones are in good shape, too. Having all of the Coast Guard-required gear is mandatory, including a throwable cushion tied to a 50 foot rope for easy retrieval, a whistle or a horn. Check local requirements before you go, and some tournaments have special rules of the lake, too.

When putting in early or taking out after dark, be sure to turn off your headlights on the ramp. Others backing down cannot see backing up when you leave them on. Don’t wait until you are the one the ramp to figure out how to turn them off and on. Do so before you get to the ramp.

It’s always good to make sure you check your wheel bearings, tire pressure (including the spare) and battery terminals are tight before you leave the house so it isn’t a job at the ramp. Lights are also critical. Most new trailers come with LED lights now that do not have to be unplugged like the bulb style do. Check the plug every now and again before plugging into the tow vehicle, too. Dielectric grease is your friend on terminals and plugs as well.

Ramp etiquette is much more than backing in and going. Preparation is the key to a great time on the water and if something breaks on a trip, fix it right away when you get home. The boat ramp or the lake is not the place to work on your boat.