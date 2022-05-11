Brown: Be willing to pass the torch to future anglers

For years I have spoken about the changing of the guard and what it means to take over what others have built.

For many, getting involved takes them out of their comfort zone and the adage of “I just want to fish” raises its ugly head over and over. Not only does it happen in fishing but in the business world as well. Assuming a leadership or influencer position is hard and may mean organizing and building on behalf of others versus doing things for themselves.

Many are not up to the task. It is a paradigm shift of ego, comfort zone and, most times, lack of reward, but ultimately making something better for others can be the reward in itself. It's funny how doing for others has different rewards — not in accolades or trophies, but an internal reward that ultimately means more.

Like those before us who trusted us by passing the torch to us, we all need to look for others willing to take that torch and carry it moving forward.

A couple quotes that I carry are: "We are all in line, just in different places in it" and, “No one gets out of this life gig alive.” Each is a bridge to making things better. Another one that is just as important is: "If you don’t worry about who gets the credit, you will have greater success." Each of us will have to make a decision about what legacy we leave and just doing a few little things can make a world of difference.

IHSA competition

This past week the IHSA sectional tournaments showcased how far we have come with a new crop of young anglers, but better yet a new crop of coaches who have taken the reins and are doing a wonderful job developing great anglers and even better people.

The weather could not have been worse, but watching these coaches and anglers build resilience by braving the elements gave me pause knowing the world may not be as bad as we thought. Fishing does that, but it was bigger than the fishing part. It was about goals and success, but it was also about how failure can be a good thing. Perspective from failure can drive later success, and after talking to the kids and coaches I truly believe they saw that, too.

I spoke to one angler whose disappointment showed on his face. We spoke about why he was clearly upset and he told me: “I spent over 30 hours preparing for this tournament and my results were not what I expected." I simply said, "Welcome to fishing!"

We spoke about how he prepared, how much time he had spent on the water leading up to the sectional, and how he felt he had a game plan that would pay dividends, but on tournament day it didn’t pan out. Preparation can mean success but the unexpected can cause failure no matter how well you prepare.

Flexibility and resiliency to adversity are the keys. Rain, wind, cold and changing barometer all were impactful that day, and watching smiles in spite of it all shows that fishing indeed teaches more than just learning how to catch fish.

Kudo’s to the coaches — Stanford Olympia's Jonathan Wise and Ken Peterson, in particular — who dedicated their time and money to these programs. They have enlisted help from others in the district, too, to serve as assistants and fundraisers for the club. It is truly a district-wide effort.

The coaches are the true champions with these type of programs many times without much or any involvement from the schools. Schools that embrace fishing as a real sport have been the beneficiaries of better students. I see that over and over. Olympia now has a championship trophy the program can hang its hat on moving forward.

A first-year program, Olympia — with a great group of young men — took home the championship at Evergreen Lake. Great coaches who dedicated their time plus parents who saw fishing as an opportunity for the school and the students are the real heroes here.

In spite of the weather they showed up in droves — again proof that some activities are more than ball and stick sports. They will always remember this, and it is inspirational to see the value of wetting a line. Lowpoint Washburn's Nos. 2 and 1 squads, respectively, took second and third and will also represent the Evergreen Sectional at state. They are coached by Zack and Michael Kleen.

At Lake Bloomington, Midland Varna took home the trophy. The team was coached by Doug Gudat, who is no stranger to success at the IHSA Fishing sectionals with other prior wins. Ridgeway and Lexington also qualified for state out of that sectional. Both of the latter programs are also relatively new to the sport and are making inroads not only at the IHSA level but at other competitions across the state.

Midland Varna begged out of fishing the state tournament due to scheduling conflicts, so LeRoy will take its place as the alternate.

Fishing is more than getting out of school for a day or winning championships. It is about learning life lessons and developing sportsmanship and camaraderie that will last a lifetime. I am thankful for that and look forward to the results of the state championship — held May 20 at Carlyle Lake — to see if one the aforementioned schools come home with the big trophy.

They have the skills, great coaches and drive to do well. I am counting on that.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

