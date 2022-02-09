Brown: Bananas in the boat and other fun fishing superstitions

There are a lot of myths in fishing. Some were founded on science while others on experience or what those that took you the first few times believed. Some are a cross between all of them.

It still amazes me to hear anglers who rely on mythical rules of the road to determine when they go and how they fish. Most of us can't choose when we go so we have just have to go when time allows. That is a rule you can indeed count on.

Here are a few of my favorites fishing superstitions:

Bananas in the boat are bad luck

First thing, believing luck has something to do with what you catch or don’t catch really has no bearing. I have never believed in luck. The banana in the boat deal came from old maritime days when bananas were being shipped. Held in cargo bays and loaded and unloaded by hand, occasionally sailors got bitten by banana spiders. That carried over to fishing, I guess, because a boat was involved and bad fishermen needed another excuse.

Several anglers believe bananas are good luck, too, but to most it is neither good nor bad. If I have to believe in the power of a banana, pro or con, it’s time to go play golf.

Wind direction

This is one that anglers talk about all the time. East winds are bad; North, South and West not so bad. It’s all relative to the weather that comes with each of the winds and time of the year. The most volatile time for watching the wind is spring, but it is followed closely by the fall.

Wind direction can indicate cold or warm fronts each of those times of the year. In the spring, a south wind can indicate a warming trend, which anglers look forward to and hope it is combined with sunshine. Great anglers use the wind to their advantage and although wind can be hard to fish in, it can also make the fish more active.

As long as I can remember, those who fish believed the best times to wet a line were early in the morning and late in the evening. When on vacation, folks planned on those times to be on the water. It could be low light conditions that made fish shallower and easier to catch, but the truth is fish can be caught all day.

Remember, fish do three things well — swim, eat and spawn. They have brains the size of a pencil eraser, but anglers make them out to be much smarter.

Suspending fish won't bite

Another myth known by most is that suspending fish will not bite. We have found as electronics have become more sophisticated nothing could be further from the truth. Suspending fish just have different activation mechanisms and based on time of year, including early spring, many target suspending fish for a more consistent bite.

Bait selection is critical for fish suspended over deeper water. Great choices are shad imitators like swimbaits, slow rising crankbaits — both shallow and deep — and jerkbaits. The new families of twitch or jerkbaits are balanced well and also suspend at depth much better that in years past when we had to weight our own.

We can now buy baits that will dive to specific depths and have weight systems that allow for better casting, but also provide the bait with balance that keeps them horizontal when stopped. Some even have weights that move to the rear of the bait to allow for better distance on casts. Shad Raps are also excellent baits for suspending fish, and although they can be difficult to fish in windy conditions, are lights out on suspending fish.

Water temperatures

Water temperatures are also a myth that many anglers use to determine if fish will bite. But they should remember that fish are cold blooded and have to eat. Even though their metabolisms are slower in cold water, they will still eat. Dropping water temperatures combined with higher barometer changes can make it more difficult, but falling barometer and warmer water temps can cause the fish to put the feedbag on.

Length of day means more to fish activity, particularly during spawn, and can key fish to move shallow or deep depending on season. Warm outside temperatures are better for the angler but maybe not for the fish. Slow gradual warming trends over a period of days are much better than fast warm-ups followed by colder conditions.

Fishing is lucrative

Fishing can be lucrative, but being on the water and figuring out the puzzle is what drives most. A large percentage of anglers, unless they are sponsored pros, do not fish with the idea they are going to make money or break even most years. They work hard to do so, but it can be great one year and terrible the next — fishing is a tough game.

Others see expensive boats and trucks and think that there's easy money in it, but contrary to that thinking is most are blue collar, hardworking folks who just want to enjoy their passion to the fullest and test their skills against other like-minded folks.

No matter if you sit on a bucket dipping a minnow enjoying a solitary morning with sun shining in your face or have more invested in in the sport with boats and gear, the same passion prevails, and enjoying it for what you personally get out of it is what matters. Fighting for what is right or conservation issues is part of it, too.

You may not understand the perspective, but if your ability to enjoy time is taken away, there is no doubt you would want someone speaking on your behalf. Remember we all live downstream and what you think doesn’t matter can turn into something that does.

With the costs of tackle, boats, tow vehicles, entry fees and clothing, it's clear people who fish do it for the love of competition versus looking to make a living as a sport. Those who have fished for a long time will tell you it isn’t about the money but rather the camaraderie and the competitive drive to put their skills against other anglers that is important.

Whether fishing competitively or just fishing to be outdoors sitting on a bucket along the shore, it’s what you personally get out of it. It can be expensive and it’s a choice.

No matter where you are in your love of fishing, we have to protect it, catch a few and take young people. It is part of our heritage and, believe it or not, fishing is pretty fun, too. Enjoy it your way and remember your way isn’t the only way. Good fishing!

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

