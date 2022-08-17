Brown: Avoid tragedy, and set an example, by simply wearing your life jacket

Many go an entire lifetime without knowing of being involved in an on the water accident or drowning.

For those who haven’t, you are lucky — count your blessings. Those of us who have can attest being involved or witnessing an accident is life-changing not only to the victim, but also those around it. As temperatures begin to cool and water temps do as well, now is a good time to revisit wearing life jackets.

The simple rule … Wear them!

Big motor or not?

Most reputable tournament organizations worth their salt have a mandatory rule to have life jackets on and buttoned up anytime that big engine is running and the engine switch attached to the driver. Pretty simple, really, and most who have participated in tournaments know that — it's second nature and something they know and do without thinking.

Conversely, most organizations also allow anglers to remove the life jackets when fishing. Accidents can occur while running across the lake, no doubt, but many also occur at the docks or just while out fishing for fun. Getting in the habit of wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) anytime on the water is just good business.

Accidents are called that for a reason. Fall in, hit your head or get caught up in current and it doesn’t matter if you are an Olympic swimmer — you are a goner. They can’t save you in the storage box.

You want to set an example for youth and for safety of others? Always have them on. You may not know it, but they are watching you. I know it will ruffle feathers for some, but I am from the school I would rather have you mad and alive than happy and dead. Think about that. Put them on!

I see it all the time. It seems younger anglers fight wearing lifejackets more than other age groups, probably because they were forced to at an early age or because they believe don’t look cool. No doubt, youth has an advantage over age, but don’t tell the water that. It is an equal opportunity equalizer and time and time again drownings have no age requirement.

Something new?

With the new automatic inflatables, there's better materials for those who want foam-filled. And the talk of more safety, with trailering, time outs during storms and constant contact at the pro level with GPS and cell coverage, why wouldn’t we have both anglers and co-anglers where one is in the boat the entire time? Doesn’t seem to make sense why we don’t.

Heard it all …

I have heard all the excuses why people don't want to wear PFDs: They're not comfortable, too expensive, too hot, cumbersome, they might not inflate, I can swim, it messes with my tan ... .

But because I have seen what else can happen and have lost friends to drowning, I believe it’s time to re-visit this. For the record, I was one of who hated them, too, but now it’s routine. From the time I start backing down the ramp until I pull the boat into the parking lot, I have mine on all the time. The funny part, I am also now a stickler for maintenance, too. I check and recheck mine and have gotten extra re-arming kits on hand as well.

The excuses are whooey to me.

Remember, cooler water temps are just around the corner and falling in at 40- to 50-degree water is much different than falling in 80-degree water.

No front seats

More and more, anglers have gone away from a seat in the front of the boat. They say it is because of more mobility and room on the deck.

But because we are always balancing on one foot with one on the trolling motor, a loss of balance can occur. A rogue wave, a slip or movement by the co-angler unexpectedly can cause a fall. Rest assured, when you get older, nimbleness has turned to clumsiness. Combine that with rough water and, boom, you can be taking an unwanted dip.

Most young up-and-coming anglers see professional anglers not using a front seat as a badge of honor, and they, too, have adopted the no-seat approach. Old guys, like me, see front butt seats as tools to retain balance. They allow me to spend longer hours on the water and, more importantly, are a safety item as well. It may not look as cool as fishing without one, but I want the stability.

I believe much of the good in fishing comes from the pros, YouTube and TV. I am willing to bet that if the influencers began to wear their PFDs, other anglers would follow suit — and not just when the big engine is running, especially in rough water.

No doubt fishing without a life jacket is more comfortable and less cumbersome. Many young anglers believe they are invincible to accidents. But to someone who saw firsthand and also lost a dear friend in the last year or two, that would not be the case. It happens so quickly. Witnessing death on the water firsthand changes perspective. Since that day I wear my Mustang all the time. It has gotten to the point that I feel naked if I don’t have it on.

I understand the naysayers

After losing a friend in an accident recently and being part of a rescue a few years ago where the person died without a lifejacket in the boat, I know the pain these accidents cause and how quickly they can happen. The law of large numbers tells us it will happen again, but if we do our part to prevent them, the numbers will remain low and lifejackets just may save a few along the way. That is my hope.

I was totally surprised at how many angler buddies of mine, when quizzed, can't swim or are poor swimmers. That scares the dickens out of me. Also, remember, it is also not easy getting back into the boat if you fall out — especially without someone with you.

Take the precautions seriously, do the maintenance on your safety gear, including lifejackets, and wear ones that fit. Do the easy thing and be as prepared as possible. Please wear your life jackets.