Brown: As tournament anglers, it's on us to set the right example

Over the years bass anglers have been in the middle of significant changes.

Starting with Ray Scott instituting catch-and-release to working on cleaning up our rivers, lakes and streams, they have been integral in positive change that has helped our sport flourish and grow, but also from an ecological standpoint have helped shape our environment and make fishing more mainstream.

From stringers full of fish and fish fries, to catch-photo-and-release, they have taken a leadership role in positive changes. But the battles are only beginning.

Whether we know it or not, there are factions among us who would like to see tournament angling go away. First, it was animal rights groups who think that fish have emotions and feelings. Then, it’s a few overzealous lake property owners who believe they own the water and the fish that swim in it. Then, we have legislative bodies who look at the big numbers they see at large tournaments as a cash cow to fundr poor decisions made in other areas.

If they all dug a bit deeper, they would realize that tournament anglers and angling in general is their lifeblood, and the dollars we spend far outdistance the money we make in pursuit of little green fish. The good we do at the local level far outdistances the few bad apples.

But those bad apples do damage. Some reasons for believing tournament angling is bad are justified by a select few who think they own the water when they fish an event, push ahead of others trying to use the same water and are not considerate of others and their property. We share the resources and do a poor job of talking about the good we do, but will be front and center with grip-and-grins and trophies.

Actions do speak louder than words, and no doubt what we are seeing is a result where the group is lumped in with few that that can make all anglers look bad.

Tournament blast-offs are fun for those participating, but I can see where they can be viewed adversely when respect is not part of the equation. A lot of tournament waters are small, and being considerate of other boaters is very important.

Know the rules of the road. Doing something as simple as slowing down can make a world of difference. Focus is very important in execution, but being aware of what is around us is as well. We notice a shad flip, birds diving and crawdads spit up in our livewells, so it is important to recognize others around us when on the water, too.

It's hard to believe we think we can catch something we can't see, but don’t recognize the giant wake we make on the bank when we set down on that spot. Those kind of things give is a bad name and we can do better.

I have been there and have done the same thing, but because of the chair I sit in I hear both sides. It isn’t one against the other when it comes to boaters, jet skiers and pontooners and bass anglers. We all have to share the same resource and, as we have done with catch-and-release, wearing lifejackets and conservation projects, we can do the same with the community of boaters who use the same water.

As tournament anglers, we don’t have any special rights or exceptions, but rather have an obligation to set an example. No doubt we all have had pontoon or recreational boats cut between us and the bank, or a big boat wash us on a point, but maybe there is a way for anglers to handle those situations differently, too.

There is little doubt that boat congestion and heavy traffic can cause tempers to flare from both the angler and recreational boater, but as I have gotten older, I have found no arguments are ever won from inside a boat.

Let’s try this this year: If someone has difficulty at the ramp, help them. If they do something that seems inappropriate or adversarial, look past it or discuss it with them in a rational manner — do you best to smile instead of scream. Remember after it happens that it's in the past and can't be corrected then. Move on.

We all have to share the same ramps and waterways and it is important to not take the policing of right and wrong into your hands. I bet letting it pass works out better.

It might be wishful thinking, but we can all get along by working together. My experience tells me loudest doesn’t always win the argument, and on-the-water etiquette is a learned attribute. Some are new to boating and are just learning the ropes. Helping each other goes a long way to making it better the next time.

Bad reputations are earned and good ones are respected.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

