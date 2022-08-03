Brown: Anglers show what success is about at St. Jude event

Confidence can be a good thing if humbleness accompanies it.

Too many times in sports and fishing they are not combined. Confidence, as a result, can be misconstrued as cockiness or being brash. I see it in professional sports, in fishing and also in regular walks of life. Sitting back and watching how folks handle success is a lesson in life.

Success can be measured many ways. Wins, financial strength, position or even big houses give others a perception of success, but ultimately it comes down to the person. Thankfully there are still folks around who have those big hearts and are giving in ways that are sometimes unrecognized.

You can see them a mile away with their smiles and their actions, and most times they don’t need a podium to showcase it. That is just them and they are not measured or self-serving. Most often they put others ahead of themselves and “things” just don’t matter to them.

This past weekend we saw that demonstrated by a group of anglers at Lake Bloomington raising funds for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in the Bloomington Normal Bass Clubs charity event there. Teams registered for this event knowing the cause and also knowing that a big prize purse was not part of it.

Little things go a long way to making someone’s life better. The old saying of “they would give the shirt off their back” to help someone else is their mantra. Being the winner, having the most or being front and center takes the back seat to doing what is right. I am around it often in the fishing world and folks naturally gravitate to those kind of people. Ego and money never are spoken about, but actions are and honestly it is more about big picture and the end game than it ever is about a win or having the most.

Erik Pokarney, owner of Lake Bloomington Marine, said it best when asked who was winning at every check in. He simply told anglers the winner here is St. Jude’s. A few words, but boy did it resonate.

Donations of 50% of the entry fee went directly to the charity and the participants knew that going in. That is the special part. Pub II, Presley’s Outdoors, Bloomington Normal Bass Club, Interstate Battery, Wired2Fish, Pat Welch Salsa, Billy Gibson Classic Lures, Razor Lures, Mucky Duck Marina and Lake Bloomington Marine provided prizes, too.

Using the Mucky Duck Tiki Tour Boat was a blast, too. We weighed the fish out on the water by releasing them away from the ramp — also a good thing for ongoing conservation efforts. The IDNR has agreed that releasing the fish in deep water is ultimately good for the fishery.

We are blessed at Lake Bloomington for having deep water near the ramp, but these fish were all released out in the lake. The Mucky Duck will provide lake tours of the lake for families and events. Contact them if you are interested at (309) 747-3825 for details.

The humility and hearts of the angler were further augmented when winning teams who earned a little spending money donated back to the cause after the event. Again, a testament of anglers doing the right thing and seeing the cause as more important than a few bucks. Many times that is not recognized.

So far we have donations of over $1,200 going directly to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. It you are inclined, we can still take donations before presenting a single check to them.

Thanks to all who came and fished and congrats to Jeff Sikora and his son for winning big bass of the event at nearly 5 pounds. We hope to have two more charity events in 2023.

The heart and empathy of the anglers doing something for others was in full view that is sometimes missed by just holding tournaments. The Bloomington Normal Bass Club is growing and doing their part to help with growing the sport one angler at a time.