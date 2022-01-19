Brown: Anglers feel stabbed in back by IDNR over tournament fees

For a little over two months, anglers have had a chance to reflect on the bombshell that was without warning or provocation dropped on them regarding tournaments in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Land Management and the State of Illinois, for some unknown reason, cannot do anything without taxes or looking for new ways to dig deep into the pockets of the citizens for more money.

Whether increased gas taxes, increased license fees or now large scale tournament fees, more taxes is the rule when it comes to Illinois politics. Instead of budgeting, planning and doing without, the decision-makers look for ways to spend more, take more and adversely impact those that put them in office without concern for the long-term ramifications.

The term “arbitrary and capricious” fits this administrative rule and is no question an overreach and abuse of power. The IDNR took action without consideration or impacted group input, putting into practice an old rule that other administrative bodies chose not to for over 10 years. Their answer regarding why others didn’t push this was “negligence,” but those who were involved previously felt this to be unfair and pointed at a specific group vs. outdoors users as a whole.

The new director and governing body chose to push forward without consideration. They say they are fixing a problem, but a problem doesn't exist. And, they're laying this "problem" at only one group that uses state properties while undermining all the things that group provided them for years without charge or contempt. The angler base, whether tournament anglers or not, in the crosshairs.

With this new administrative rule and subsequent money grab attempt, current volunteerism at our parks and lakes will end. By pushing this rule, it shows that the minimal monies it will gather mean more that the constituents it will impact adversely. This is typical of tax-and-spend approaches we have seen in our state for years, and one that has to end.

Finding legislators who look out for those they represent to fight against these never-ending increases seem harder than finding honesty at the Springfield capital. Laws and regulations are supposed to be designed to protect citizens, not burden them with undue and capricious regulations that can't be administered.

Currently, Illinois state taxes are already earmarked for parks and lakes managed by the state, but those coffers have been robbed by administrators because of poor planning and fiscal responsibility. Digging through piles of documents and taxes, it is clear that instead of finding practices that are fiscally responsible where they spend what they have and no more, taxes and fees are added This just doesn’t make sense.

The answer continues to be more taxes and less fiscal responsibility, with little or no transparency where those funds are spent. Cuts to staffs and punching the citizens in the nose with surprise administrative fees is now the rule.

Someone once said: When the hole continues to be dug where you can't see out of it, it’s time to quit digging. It is imperative that these administrative rule updates cease and those that manage our state properties and lakes be held accountable versus being bailed out.

People are leaving the state in record numbers, and those of us left to deal with this kind of ignorance and shortsightedness are stuck holding the short end of the stick. The bad part is its clear there is little relief from it in the offing.

Being less than forthcoming about intent with tournament fees and why these permits were instituted initially makes it even less palatable. Initially, they were supposed to be used for lake management of the fisheries and making sure they're not overcrowded.

Our current IDNR Director more than once said no fees would be part of it. Now, they won’t even discuss it and refer to a letter sent out just after the surprise announcement was made. No changes regarding tournaments are included in the administrative rules, and we will be filing a protest using their rules as background.

Decisions of this type cannot be made in a vacuum by those who have zero knowledge or background of the impact. But in this case, they were. Adverse economic impact will be felt by individuals and communities for years, long after they leave office.

Nothing saddens me more than to see the angling community, who supported the IDNR for years, have that organization turn its respective back on that same community for a few dollars — they launch surprise taxes and fees instead of communicating on other viable solutions.

This new approach is neither equitable nor just to all users who utilize the parks and lakes. One group is singled out and that look is unattractive. Guaranteed, national fishing organizations across the country are watching this story.

We buy licenses, we get taxed on our purchases and we pay our state income tax, but that apparently wasn't enough. The angling community is disheartened, feels unjustly mistreated and ultimately will push back either by not following these frivolous mandates or finding work-arounds.

It would seem more palatable for all to simply ask for input or other solutions but that isn’t an Illinois way of doing things. Asking for input from constituents — wouldn’t that be a novel idea?

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

