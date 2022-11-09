Brown: Addition of NPFL good for pro fishing

The National Professional Fishing League (NPFL) concluded its season last weekend on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in Florida.

This is the second year for the trail, and although initially many believed there wasn’t room for another professional trail, I took a wait and see approach. There's no doubt it has done great things for a group of anglers who may not have been given the chance with either the Major League Fishing or Bass Angler Sportsman Society top tiers. I see it gaining momentum and am excited about the future for this league.

The initial NPFL group from year one had several remain for year two, which goes a long way to developing the consistency and following to gain momentum and sponsors. Illinois was represented in year one by Roanoke’s Courtland Williams and Northern Illinois angler Stu Martel. Although Williams did not return for year two, Martel did. And, Carlock’s Taylor Umland stepped up to fish the entire trail in 2022.

The first year the league got a bit of a chink in its armor when the championship was cancelled in the 11th hour. But it survived, with nearly 100 anglers on the trail in year two.

The ownership group of Brad Fuller, Alan McCulloch and Paul Benson rebounded well. This organization has a place in professional fishing moving forward — it fills a void for those who want to fish more tournaments and step up from regional trails with top money ($50K for each event).

Established pro anglers like BASS Elite's Patrick Walters and Jason Williamson, Elite qualifiers Bryant Smith and John Soukup, and some the best regional anglers like Keith Carson, Kevin Rogers, Sheldon Collings, Jeff Dobson, Hunter Baughman and Taylor Watkins.

Watkins, owner of Omega Custom Jigs, won the Kissimmee event — his third win over the last two years. He won the last event of 2021 and won two in 2022.

Umland finished ninth in points for Angler of the Year in his initial pro level season, cashing checks in four of six tournaments — especially impressive considering he had not seen most of the lakes he fished prior to getting to each one for the tournaments. No doubt the future looks bright for Umland.

Major League Fishing changes

Major League Fishing’s popular Bass Pro Tour will combine its catch, weigh, release format with a five-bass total weight scoring system this season for Tour events. Heavy Hitters and a few other events will continue with catch, weigh, release for fish over two pounds in 2023.

The BPT championship — called the Redcrest — has announced dates moving forward including March 8-12 at Lake Norman for 2023, March 13-17 for 2024, April 2-6 for 2025 and March 18-22 for 2026.

Nixon returning to BASS Elites

Classic and two-time angler of the year Larry Nixon will be returning to fish the BASS Elite Series in 2023. He was the first BASS millionaire and has fished the FLW Tours for the last 16 years. He is a Hall of Fame angler and enters the Elites on a Legend of the Sport invitation. I'm excited to see him back at BASS.

Another Howell makes Top Level

Laker Howell, son of Classic Champ and BPT pro Randy Howell, will be fishing the new MLF5 Invitationals in 2023. Watch for this young man to make waves on his way to qualifying for the BPT.

B-N Bass Club event

The Bloomington-Normal Bass Club Awards dinner will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 5:30 pm at Lake Bloomington Marine east of Lake Bloomington (25182 North 1925 East Road, Lexington). This year marks the 50th year of “The Club’s” existence.

Club awards for this past season will be presented and a meal will be served. Door prizes will be included. Nominations for 2023 officers can be submitted at the awards dinner and will be voted on at the December club meeting.

Call (309) 747-2900 for more details.