Brown: Acquiring fishing knowledge (and equipment) is a lifelong endeavor

The greatest thrill for anyone who fishes is simply ... to catch fish.

There is the outside time away from stress and work, and enjoying nature. But the tug on the line is the draw, in most cases.

Each time on the water, the goal is to learn to catch more and develop additional skills to increase that possibility. Most anglers are like giant sponges always wanting to learn more and soak it in to emulate techniques on the water.

No one — not even Kevin VanDam — has mastered the sport. It has been said many times: "Somedays you get the bear; other days the bear gets you." Fishing is a humbling sport, and although equipment always gets better, some fishing days will challenge even the best anglers.

The learning curve

Part of the learning curve to become a better angler is certainly knowledge of the new, but knowledge of the old lures and gear can be a competitive advantage, too. Even though many anglers do not compete in tournaments, they always compete against the fish. Many of today’s new lures do come from ideas of yesteryear, and honestly the fish do not know the difference.

Some of the tried and true are also brought back in a new form now and again. It’s amazing they still catch fish ...

Even if being a diehard angler is not on your radar screen, collecting old fishing lures and equipment can be fun and, with the right stuff, rewarding. Collectors across the country not only have items that are valuable but many have sentimental value from a loved one from years prior that are just as valuable to them. Once bitten by the collecting bug, it truly is difficult to let it go.

The beauty of collecting fishing gear is it displays well and doesn’t take up a lot of room.

Collecting brings perspective

When you speak to a professional golfer, they always talk about the history of the sport. Where they are today is a direct result of the past, down to the clubs, balls and clothing. Everything has improved, but had it not been for persimmon clubs and rubber-band-wrapped golf balls, we would not have what we do today. Technology has changed in golf, but has also changed in fishing, too.

I am a fishing historian — maybe because I am older — but I am also a collector of memorabilia like reels, rods and lures. I love the new stuff with space age materials, unbelievable replication processes and handcrafted perfection in shape and color, but I also have a very strong affinity with one-off balsa, old reels/rods and the creativity of a River Runt or a Woodchopper.

Most of the products in my collection have been collected in 40-plus years of covering fishing. The people who touched them, used them and, in turn, gave them to me are every bit as important as the bait itself. Each item comes with a story and some of those who gave them to me are no longer with us but were icons of fishing.

The beauty of collecting is it doesn’t matter if they came from a friend, a world famous lure designer or a relative. Many came from pro anglers and designers, but several also came from my Dad and grandpas. Each bait or rod and reel were more than a piece of gear; they are what this industry is about.

I have a few reels that are still in the original boxes and many of the lures are as well. I have a shadow box made specifically for me by the late Eddie Chambers or his company, Zoom; jerseys from many of my fishing heroes like Denny Brauer, Woo Daves and Gary Klein; and I even have one of the original flasher units from Humminbird. I am sure they are worth money, but as long as I have them they are not for sale. I do pity my wife when I am gone because she will not have any idea what to do with them. I just hope a couple of my buddies are still around to help her. Maybe an inventory could help.

Collecting is much different than hoarding — no doubt being selective is the key. I find that giving tackle away — rest assured I have done a ton of that — eases the space needed. It not only makes the person getting it feel good but also makes me smile, too. It truly is about balance and the stories that go with it make it go.