Brown: A look at the future of fishing

I live on a computer. It’s my job. But more importantly, I keep up with my friends and also get to see some great fish catches.

If I'm awake, I'm either on my desktop computer at the office or on my cellphone. No matter where I am, most time is spent on social media or talking to folks in the fishing industry.

There is little doubt that can be good and bad. It becomes a chain tying our lives to it and it’s easy to become addicted. No doubt, you have to dig through the chaff in social media to get to the wheat. Believe it or not, there is a lot of hooey out there.

Time and time again I have thought about getting less involved with it, but have yet to get that accomplished. It's surely not a revelation or news to many of us, but with the good does come the bad. It sure would be great if it was used as a tool and not as gospel.

In fishing, the Internet and social media has become a way of life, but balancing it with family and real things in life is imperative.

Looking at fishing from a set of social media glasses can be deceiving, but there are trends that can be watched and learned from. Reality and smoke blend together a bit. It begs the question: “Is social media a boon to enhance knowledge and information or is it a negative that hurts fishing more than helps?”

Time will tell moving forward ,but there is no doubt information has to be taken with a grain of salt in some cases, too. Social media is handy but it should be a tool used wisely. All things in moderation is a lesson I need to learn, too.

Is big money helping or hurting our sport?

Anglers who fish full time and are trying their best to make a living as professionals need to see the dollars grow. Only a few years ago the Bassmaster Classic paid $50K to win. This year it paid $300K and the Major League Fishing version called the Redcrest paid the same. They each also paid more down the line, too.

Payouts are a double-edged sword. Larger payouts can make it better for those that receive them, but does it make the game more serious where bending and stretching the playing field to get an edge takes precedent over sportsmanship and camaraderie?

It seems that even at the local level it has become more about payouts than the experience. The experience got us there, but the payouts have become the most important ingredient between a good tournament and a great one. Although the amounts are not large for the most part in local events, it’s about “getting a check” to many.

Don’t get me wrong — I, too, love winning, and the money does make all of us fish harder. But as I have said many times, this is not a break-even sport. We spend more money on it than we will ever get back and unless you have great sponsors or are independently wealthy, it can be financially draining.

At the top levels, the money is the driving force and winning can keep an angler from sleeping in his truck and eating peanut butter sandwiches.

One rule the best ones have is not using a credit card to fish. They can get out of hand real quick and much more can be lost as a result. I have seen families split up and debt get out of hand quickly when fishing takes the priority over life. Balance is the key.

Youth angling expectations

I get to speak to kids all over the country and the first thing I tell them is the glory will never get close to the work you have to put in to be successful.

Dreams can turn into nightmares quickly when failure is the rule. Rest assured failure is just part of it and how you react to it will determine long term success. Being resilient with realistic expectations and goals is a start.

I call it the worst case scenario rule. It goes like this: If everything goes to hell in a handbasket, what is the ultimate outcome? For the record, I am a huge proponent of dreams and youth angling and there are a lot more good anglers at a younger age than ever before, so competition is tough.

Fish local clubs and local derbies first before spending your life savings on something that you may never be the best at. It’s a lot like baseball where hitters who only fail seven out of 10 times and are considered the best. They keep going up to the plate knowing they may strike out; fishing is a lot like that. I tell youth anglers to be like a tuning fork. Stay at a level not too high or too low and know when to swing or duck. You can't do both at the same time.

What’s next?

The next few years we will be going through a lot of growing pains in our sport and hopefully it will do nothing but get better.

We are only as good as our last success. For you it may be a tournament win, but to others it may be just enjoying a day on or near the water. Enjoy each experience for the value of being in the outdoors first.

Some of the best people in the world are anglers and you will find that out no matter if you do it for competition or just for fun. Being on the water is something I can't get enough of and those friends who feel the same way also get it in spades.

Find your niche, work hard, and balance fishing with life. A brilliant sunrise or sunset, a smile or even winning a few bucks can have equal value depending on the individual. Even if it’s your job, remember, at the end of the day, it’s only fishing.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

