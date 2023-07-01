There was Marco, an Italian who played Normal’s Drew White to “a close game” of tennis.

“He was a very friendly guy,” White said.

There was Thomas, a Slovakian who routinely had White laughing.

“He was a very funny guy,” White said. “He was a good entertainer.”

There was Beatrice, an Italian assistant coach who caught White’s eye. When they crossed paths on the tennis courts, she would smile and say, “Mr. White. How are you?”

White made sure to get a photo with her.

It makes sense that the experience of a lifetime would provide lasting memories. Marco, Thomas and Beatrice have gained permanent occupancy in White’s mind. That means as much as the two bronze medals White brought home from last week’s Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

“What was the most fun part about it?” White said, repeating a reporter’s question. “Making new friends.”

The 30-year-old White took the bronze in singles and unified doubles. He played unified doubles with Bloomington’s Rob Kelley, a 66-year-old State Farm Insurance retiree.

They were among just four people from Illinois to take part in the World Summer Games.

“It was exciting,” White said. “It doesn’t matter if you have gold or silver or bronze, it’s hard work. I got rewarded no matter what.”

White works 20 hours per week at the McDonald’s in north Normal at the corner of Main Street and Raab Road. He is a valued team member there and in Special Olympics, where he has competed in volleyball, soccer, softball, swimming and basketball in addition to tennis.

“Love” is part of tennis vernacular and White loves the game. He has played Special Olympics tennis for 10 years.

“I like to make a lot of friends and have fun,” he said. “I like the competition.”

He also likes Kelley. Asked what Kelley has meant to him in their nine years of playing together, White replied, “Everything.”

The feeling is mutual.

“Drew has been so good for me,” Kelley said. “He probably doesn’t realize it, but more than I have added to his program, he has given me so much energy. He gives it his all on every point. That and court coverage are his two biggest strengths.

As his coach says, and I totally agree, he is coachable.”

“And approachable,” White chimed in.

“Oh yes. And approachable,” Kelley said.

They are good adjectives to have associated with your name. Team USA head tennis coach Ron Manilla attached them to White during an evaluation weekend in November in San Antonio, Texas. He was impressed with White’s commitment, mobility and reliability.

In February, after Kelley recovered from an appendectomy, they began practicing at Bloomington’s Evergreen Racquet Club. Kelley plays there and said the club has been supportive, giving White free or discounted court time for workouts.

Aiding in the preparation was Dick Luedke, the former longtime WJBC sportscaster. A tennis enthusiast, Luedke spent several years as head coach of the Illinois Wesleyan men’s team.

Kelley knew him from their days of working at State Farm.

“He helped me out a real lot,” White said.

“He was very helpful,” Kelley agreed. “We got about 40 indoor practices in and I think Dick was part of 36 of those. He was very involved.

“A lot of times we would be on opposite sides of the net during some drills we conjured up. Dick would stand behind Drew and coach him on some extra movement and foot movement.”

The payoff came in Germany, where White and Kelley competed in skill level 5, with the highest being level 6.

They had not met until Kelley was contacted nine years ago by his then-State Farm colleague, Greg Hayward, about becoming White’s new partner.

Kelley said, “Sure, I’ll give it a try.”

But …

“I went to the first meeting and all of the (local) Special Olympians gave me the eye and checked me out,” Kelley said. “I guess they decided I was OK. I’ve been playing with Drew ever since.”

The two have won gold medals in state competition and were nominated – without their knowledge – for consideration for the World Games.

“It’s not like we’re the best tennis players, but we were good enough to be in the hat and then selected … perhaps at random or after the state people discussed it,” Kelley said.

No matter, they are grateful for the selection. The trip was special in every way, even with flight delays and cancellations coming home.

The experiences, and friendships, will endure.

The medals are nice, too.

The 10 most successful countries in Women's World Cup history The 10 most successful countries in Women's World Cup history The US Women's National team has won the last two World Cups #10. France #9. England #8. Netherlands #7. China PR #6. Brazil #5. Sweden #3. Norway #2. Germany