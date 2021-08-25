It's a record: Guiness confirms Mississippi River paddling time

WAYZATA, Minn. — A father-daughter duo are part of a four-member team officially recognized by the Guinness World Record for posting the fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River.

Kirk "KJ" and Casey Millhone, of Wayzata, Minnesota — along with their teammates Bobby Johnson and Rod Price, both from Florida —have been officially named as world record holders. The team completed the 2,350-mile Mississippi River trek in 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes, paddling constantly from April 22 to May 10.

The foursome passed through the Riverbend on May 2.

KJ Millhone, 62, also became the oldest person to hold the record while his daughter, Casey, at 20, is the youngest female to do so.

"I was nervous about being a weak link in the team with Kirk, Rod and Bobby all having accomplished such amazing things," Casey Millhone said in May. "But the further we got along the river, I realized that I was prepared, I was learning, and I was getting stronger each day."

To obtain the record, the team paddled day and night in shifts. They battled exhaustion, extreme weather conditions and dangerous sections of the river.

"This group is remarkable in many ways," Price said. "You have KJ and I doing this in our 60s — which I don't recommend — then Bobby is tremendous and with just four or five years of experience he's a force in the world of paddle sports. And Casey has already climbed the Mount Everest for paddlers. It's a phenomenal task and she's completed it so young."

Johnson shared the effort was "an amazing opportunity" to achieve a Guinness World Record while enjoying the people he was with.

"I loved the 'team' part of it the most, and I really do miss being on that canoe." he said.

The team was followed by a support crew in an RV and a pontoon boat who provided food, took care of laundry and charged equipment during the journey.

"This is not a world record of four paddlers, but a world record of a whole team, including the support crew and everyone who helped us along our way," KJ Millhone said. "There's no way we could have accomplished this without all of the people who were involved."

