BLOOMINGTON — Next week, 16-year-old Hayes Willard of Downs will compete among the best CrossFit athletes in the world.

After qualifying for the semifinal for the second year in a row, Willard has secured a spot in the CrossFit Games, the annual CrossFit finals, in which the top 10 men and top 10 women in each age group compete against one another in a series of events to achieve the title of “Fittest on Earth.”

CrossFit, a customizable strength and conditioning workout program founded in 2001, consists of a series of high-intensity exercises performed in intervals. Activities and movements falling under the umbrella of CrossFit include squatting, burpees and pull-ups, as well as powerlifting, gymnastics and rowing exercises.

Willard will represent CrossFit BloNo, based at Be Strong Gym in Bloomington, at this year’s CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, where she will compete in the girls 16-17 age group from Aug. 1-3.

Willard, a student at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Bloomington, has competed in CrossFit for over two and a half years. She was introduced to the program by her father, Dan Willard, who began competing 10 years ago. Willard joined her father's CrossFit kids class and began training regularly after attending a handful of her dad's competitions, growing determined to qualify in her own age group.

“I just fell in love with it, and I’ve been in love with it ever since,” Willard said.

To qualify for the CrossFit Games, athletes must make it through three qualifying rounds, with workouts completed at a local gym or CrossFit affiliate. Rounds include the Open, which any aspiring competitor, experienced or not, can participate in; the Quarterfinals, in which the top 10% of athletes from the Open compete in another series of exercises; and the Semifinals, in which the top 30 athletes from each age group go head to head to earn a spot in their division at the CrossFit Games.

While this is the first time Willard has advanced to the CrossFit Games, she was only one spot away from qualifying in the 14-15 age group last year, placing 11th in the semifinals.

This season, however, CrossFit BloNo owner Drew Whitted said Willard was able to “bounce back from some close misses,” even as she entered a more competitive age division with a leaderboard dominated by older athletes.

“What I’ve seen Hayes really excel at is a mindset of fortitude,” Whitted said. “She’s able to find the level she needs to train at, day in and day out, whether things are up or down for her.”

By going “back to the basics” and “back to fun,” Willard was able to target her previous limitations, Whitted said, enabling her to place seventh in the age group semifinal and advance to this year’s CrossFit Games.

The young athlete is not the first that CrossFit BloNo has sent to the event. Caleb McClure qualified for the CrossFit Games just last year, placing second in the world in the boys 16-17 division. McClure made Be Strong the first gym in Bloomington-Normal to send an athlete to the Games; now, with Willard's placement, the gym has achieved that milestone for a second year in a row.

The CrossFit Games, founded in 2007, hosts athletes from around the world to compete in a series of activities, which are largely unknown to competitors until a few weeks, days or even minutes before the activity is to take place. So far, an Olympic weightlifting total and cross-country 5K are the only activities on the agenda, with others still “TBA.”

Willard’s backgrounds in gymnastics and running, both of which she gave up to dedicate her full attention and effort to CrossFit, gives her a competitive edge in comparison to other athletes in her division — even those who are “bigger” and “stronger,” she said.

“That stuff comes a lot easier to me, so that would be a big advantage,” Willard added.

CrossFit BloNo coach Katie Breazeale said Willard's endurance and discipline have also aided her on her path to the Games. In preparation for the event, Willard has been doing two training sessions a day, practicing from around 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and returning to the gym for a second session from around 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Breazeale said, “The cool thing about Hayes is that she can finish the hardest workout you've ever seen someone do with a smile on her face, and be like, ‘OK, what’s next?’ ... As an athlete, Hayes is mature beyond her years, way beyond her years.”

More than winning, Willard looks forward to reconnecting with her fellow competitors at the Games and sharing her love for what her mother, Karen Willard, has termed the “family sport."

“To see my daughter fight her way through and say, ‘I'm going to do it,’ not even knowing if she would make it … to see her do that was just honestly an inspiration to me as her mom,” Karen Willard said.

Beyond serving as a personal feat for Willard, her advancement to the Games has motivated other athletes in the gym to raise their own bars, while also bonding the gym families, Whitted said, allowing all involved to “get to be a part of something great.”

Willard said, “A whole entire community is just a part of my journey, and they’re always here to encourage me, and none of this is possible without all that they do, and all that the coaches do, it’s unbelievable.”

For more information and to stream the CrossFit Games, go to Games.CrossFit.com or download the CrossFit Games app.

States with the most physically active teens States With the Most Physically Active Teens Rates of physical activity among teens are declining Physical activity varies by gender _ declines with age 15. Ohio 14. Georgia 13. North Dakota 12. Missouri 11. Montana 10. Pennsylvania 9. Colorado 8. Iowa 7. Illinois 6. West Virginia 5. Kansas 4. New Mexico 3. Nebraska 2. Oklahoma 1. South Dakota