On TV Today 4/26/22

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
6:15 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW
8:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Diamondbacks;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves at Grizzlies;TNT
9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Pelicans at Suns;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Oilers at Penguins;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;ESPN
SOCCER
2 p.m.;UEFA: Real Madrid at Manchester City;CBS
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
