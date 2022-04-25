 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 4/26/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH

6:15 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee

6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW

8:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Diamondbacks;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves at Grizzlies;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Pelicans at Suns;TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Oilers at Penguins;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;ESPN

SOCCER

2 p.m.;UEFA: Real Madrid at Manchester City;CBS

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News