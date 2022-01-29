Bloomington-Normal curlers, hockey players inspired by Winter Olympics

BLOOMINGTON — In 2006, Brett Carter and Darrin Cooper caught curling fever.

The good friends, who grew up in Clinton and now live in Bloomington, happened upon a telecast of the U.S. men’s curling team competing in the Torino 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Not only were they mesmerized by the constant cat-and-mouse play unfolding in each match, they were instantly hooked.

The two friends and other fans of curling, hockey and all things winter sports are excited for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, set for Feb. 2-20.

A full schedule of viewing will no doubt give Winter Olympics fans the fix they wait for every four years.

During the 2006 Games, curling in the U.S. came of age when the men’s team won the country’s first medal in the sport (a bronze) by clinching an 8-6 win over Great Britain on the last rock, thrown by American skip Pete Fenson.

The only other medal for the U.S. came in the 2018 Pyeogchang Olympics, when the Americans won gold. The U.S. women have never medaled.

“I had never really seen curling before then,” Carter said. “But after that, I couldn’t get enough. I’ve been watching it ever since.”

For Carter, it was the precision in which Fenson released the stone, knowing exactly where he had to put it in order to medal. In the end, it was Fenson's calm demeanor on the ice that inspired Carter. When the stone came to a stop on the bullseye, Carter’s newfound love of curling was set.

Unbeknownst to Carter, that instant shining to a sport most Americans don’t even know exist turned into an opportunity to play the game years later when he attended a “Learn to Curl” event held in 2014 at the Pepsi Ice Center in Bloomington.

From that first day on the ice grew the Illinois Central Curling Club, Carter said.

“We rented ice time at the Pepsi Ice Center and put on an open event pretty early,” he said. “We would get 25-30 people taking part and we called that our club.”

Carter said that while he’s skied before and has taken to the ice on skates, his love of curling came from the ongoing chess match that unfolds in every game.

“I like the strategy of the game,” he said. “Watching the Olympics inspired me to play. While other sports played on ice can be difficult, curling is something everybody can do. And the social aspect is great.”

With a deeper love of curling and armed with more knowledge of the sport provided by endless hours of watching it on TV and from “Curling for Dummies,” a book given to him by his wife, Carter, along with Cooper and a small group of curling enthusiasts kept the club going until COVID-19 forced its untimely demise in 2019.

With the numbers dwindling because of the pandemic and the Pepsi Ice Center no longer renting ice for curling, the Illinois Central Curling Club went away as quickly as it came.

“After that, some of us went up to Triumph (Illinois) a few times to play, but that got to be too much, so we no longer curl,” he said. “Now we just watch it on TV any time we can to get our fix. We look forward to the Winter Olympics.”

For Carter and Cooper, the game will always be a part of them, and they will continue to watch the sport any chance they get.

“We’re still the typical NFL Sunday friends, but watching curling has brought us even closer,” Carter said. “We found something we both like. It gives us yet another reason to hang out.”

Ready for another miracle?

Tyler Cheley and Adam Gallucci both have been playing hockey since they were 4 years old. They are high school juniors — Cheley at Bloomington and Gallucci at Central Catholic — and members of the McLean County Youth Hockey Association's Sharks varsity team which plays in two leagues against other Central Illinois teams.

Cheley has watched previous Winter Olympic hockey competitions.

"I don't have big memories of it, but remember watching with my dad (Dave)," said Cheley. "We always cheer for Canada because that's where my dad is from. I'll watch most of the hockey. I like to watch the curling and some of the skiing is cool, too."

Gallucci roots for the U.S. sparked by something that happened well before he was born.

"I haven't watched it (Olympic hockey) that much, but I've watched 'Miracle on Ice,'" he said of the movie depicting the 1980 U.S. Olympic gold medal performance. "It's my favorite movie."

Gallucci believes hockey being one of the marquee events during the Olympics helps the sport.

"I know a bunch of people who love watching hockey in the Winter Olympics who don't necessarily like hockey," he said.

With NHL players not being able to play in these Olympics, the sport will be missing its biggest stars. Despite that, Cheley plans to watch as much of the Olympic hockey tournament as he can.

"I think it's still an interesting game. It's fun to watch," he said. "It's nice to see new players."

Frank Gallucci, who is Adam's father and a coach with the Sharks, believes the Olympic competition will be good viewing with many of the competitors not much older than his players.

"I actually really like watching college hockey. It's awesome. These guys are a step away from NHL," he said. "It's going to be good."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.