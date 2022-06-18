Normal West's Camps grew up with work ethic, support system to succeed in athletics

As the saying goes, there are two powerful gifts parents bestow upon their children; one is roots, the other is wings.

Siblings Reganne, Carson and Gavin Camp — all former or current Normal West athletes — recognize they’re blessed with both gifts, lovingly given by their parents, Jimmy and Jenny.

Seeds of greatness were planted, nurtured and established deep roots firmly securing each of them to their family and their passion to succeed. In their own time, all three kids took fledgling steps, eventually learning to spread their wings and fly. Today they soar, each one aiming to reach, if not surpass, their own personal goals and dreams.

Here's a look at each of the Camp athletes, as well as their family dynamic:

Reganne Camp

Reganne, 23, graduated from Normal West in 2016 after leading her team to play in the championship game for the first state title in school history for any sport. They finished second, with Reganne breaking the state title game strikeout record with 15 Ks, and another record for most innings pitched at 10. She is the winningest pitcher in West history.

Reganne continued her journey in the circle at Seton Hall, pitching from 2017 until 2020. After graduating from Seton Hall with a degree in Management and Entrepreneurship, Reganne works as an Operations Manager for Amazon in Jacksonville, Florida. She ends every team meeting she leads by loudly proclaiming: “It’s a great day to be an Amazonian!”

April Schermann, West's head softball coach, called Reganne “fiercely competitive, driven and determined.”

Reganne credited the Camp parents for her success: "Our parents sacrificed so much, especially time and money, mostly time. They could never be at home, just enjoying each other."

With her playing days behind her, Reganne's goal in life is to live on a beach and watch the sunset every night. But she still looks back on her playing days and relives both the highs and the lows.

"Losing in the state championship while playing at West ... I still go over it, again and again, in my mind, and am still not over it," she said. "Secondly, when COVID happened, it was abruptly announced the Seton Hall softball season was over. I laid on the pitcher’s mound and cried because I knew, not only did my parents not get to see my last game, but they would also never see me play again. That door to my story was suddenly slammed shut."

Carson Camp

From the time he played pee-wee ball, Carson, 20, dominated the football field as a quarterback. A 2020 graduate, Carson is Normal West's all-time career passing leader with 59 touchdowns and 5,115 yards. He accepted a scholarship at the University of South Dakota and became the first true freshman in USD recorded history to start a season opener at quarterback.

In 2021, the USD football team was honored with the Sports Illustrated Play of the Year award after Carson threw a game-winning 57-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass, defeating rival South Dakota State 23-20. After a brief summer break at home, Carson returned to South Dakota to begin practice; he will once again be the starting quarterback for the Coyotes.

West head football coach Nathan Fincham said Carson is “intelligent, hardworking and an outstanding leader both on and off the field.”

Like Reganne, Carson credited his parents for his work ethic.

"Our parents gave everything so we could have a better life than them," he said. "Personally, we all sacrificed high school time usually spent hanging out with friends, especially on the weekends."

Carson said his future plans involve the NFL.

"The best advice I ever got was from a coach who told me, 'Scared money don’t make money.' The best advice I can give is to enjoy the process. Work hard, play hard and enjoy NOW," Carson said. "(I'm) dreaming as big as I can, I will one day be drafted into the NFL, where I will play for 8-12 years. Then I will retire young and accept a position as an athletic director or high school coach."

Gavin Camp

Gavin, 16, currently wrapped up his Beyond Ball AAU travel basketball schedule. During the season, a college recruiter tweeted “Gavin Camp was a standout player in Lincoln, Neb. He’s a versatile shooter who moves well off the ball and can put it on the floor.” Derek Murray, NBA Draft Scout and Advisor tweeted, “’24 Gavin Camp showcased some serious shot-making here in Wichita. A beautiful shot and lethal off the dribble- tremendous shooting potential for the young guard.”

Gavin had five days to unwind before the shooting guard becomes a wide receiver and begins the Normal West football season.

Ed Hafermann, West's head basketball coach, said Gavin is “fearless, competitive and resilient, especially in light of all the injuries he’s overcome.”

Like older brother Carson, Gavin wants to become a professional athlete, then later a coach or athletic trainer, and understands the work ethic it will take to get there.

"Our parents always sacrificed. Personally, I learned to put the game controller down and focus on homework and studying after practice," he said. "I had many injuries; the hardest one was in sixth grade when I broke my leg and had to learn to walk again. Mom and Dad were there every step of the way.

"One great advantage of being the youngest is I always had Dad, Mom and also Carson and Reganne. They all showed me, by example, how to strive to always try to do my best."

Sibling rivalry

Gavin, Carson and Reganne cherish their childhood home and memories. Not surprising, many of those memories involve fierce family competition. When the games began, Gavin was still in diapers, but always fought to keep up with his siblings.

Every year, on Thanksgiving, the family plays football, always girls against the boys. Reganne recalls one autumn day in detail: “I was running with the ball, about to score, and Carson tackled me. I took out the mailbox — and I mean I leveled the mailbox to the ground. Thank goodness I wasn’t hurt. I mean, could you imagine calling Coach Schermann to tell her I’m hurt because my brother got a little overzealous playing football against me and my mom?”

The trio used to place mattresses on the floor of the basement as bases and play a game they called “bean ball” — basically, a combination of wiffle ball and dodgeball. The goal was to hit the ball and run the mattresses before one of your opponents got the ball and threw it at you for the out. Carson described one spirited game:

“Reganne smacked the ball really hard, and I was mad because I knew it was a home run, so I grabbed the ball and threw it at her as hard as I could. Unfortunately, it missed and smashed the window. That wasn’t the only time we broke a window in the house. Luckily, Mom wasn’t too mad.”

Another game the trio enjoyed playing was indoor basketball. They hung mini hoops over the back of doors throughout the house. Gavin has a “fiery” memory from those hoop days:

“I was trying to keep Carson back and went up for a shot; it hit the backboard and came down, knocking into a candle Mom was burning. One small fire later, Mom put it out and told us to knock it off.”

All three remember a game of basketball in their makeshift “living room arena” that lead to an unexpected score.

“Gavin was playing tough, but got frustrated, and hit me as hard as he could with the ball,” Carson said. “I was on the floor wheezing and whimpering and Dad didn’t like it. He grabbed the ball and took off after Gavin, who charged up the stairs as fast as he could. Dad hurled the ball and it hit Gavin in the head, then ricocheted off and went in the basket. It was hilarious.”

One day, the family was playing driveway basketball — once again girls against the boys.

“Mom and Dad were guarding each other and banging down low,” Carson said. “Then I shoved my mom; Reganne got so mad she shoved me; I flew into the air and into the grass and did a somersault. Good times.”

Carson said while both parents taught their kids what it means to be competitive, they also helped build them up as people.

“Let’s be honest, if you want the harsh, brutal, wring-your-head-in-your-hands and brace yourself for truth, you call Jenny," Carson said. "If you want to be reminded you’re special, loved and always have a place in his heart, you call Jimbo."

