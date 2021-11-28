No. 14 Illinois battles ND

Notre Dame (3-2) vs. No. 14 Illinois (4-2)
State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois hosts Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup. Illinois won at home over Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-85 on Friday, while Notre Dame came up short in a 73-67 game to Texas A&M on Wednesday. SQUAD LEADERS: The Fighting Irish have been led by seniors Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin. Atkinson is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Goodwin is putting up 15 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Fighting Illini have been led by Coleman Hawkins and Kofi Cockburn. Hawkins has averaged 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Cockburn has put up 13.2 points and five rebounds per game.CLUTCH COLEMAN: Hawkins has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season. LONG-RANGE THREAT: Illinois's Alfonso Plummer has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 47.4 percent of them, and is 15 for 25 over the last three games. STREAK SCORING: Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 61.7. DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.
18 photos: Illinois rolls over Northwestern
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) causes Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty to fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty (7) dives to recover his fumble as offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt assists during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois 's Brandon Peters passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) incepts a pass intended for Northwestern wide receiver Will Lansbury during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams catches a touchdown pass from Brandon Peters during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with Casey Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois tight end Daniel Barker scores past Northwestern linebacker Peter McIntyre during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) carries the ball past a block from offensive lineman Peter Skoronski during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Northwestern running back Andrew Clair (11) tries to stiff arm Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters looks over the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty reaches for his fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Northwestern wide receiver Jacob Gill (19) advances the ball after a reception from quarterback Ryan Hilinski as Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois offensive lineman Doug Kramer puts the Land Of Lincoln trophy on his head after his team's 47-14 win over Northwestern in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois defensive players recover a fumble by Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Illinois celebrates with the Land Of Lincoln trophy after the team's 47-14 win over Northwestern in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 47-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Northwestern running back Evan Hull scores during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 47-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Northwestern Illinois Football
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski pitches the ball to running back Evan Hull during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 47-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!