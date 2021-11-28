No. 14 Illinois battles ND

Notre Dame (3-2) vs. No. 14 Illinois (4-2)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois hosts Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup. Illinois won at home over Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-85 on Friday, while Notre Dame came up short in a 73-67 game to Texas A&M on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Fighting Irish have been led by seniors Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin. Atkinson is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Goodwin is putting up 15 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Fighting Illini have been led by Coleman Hawkins and Kofi Cockburn. Hawkins has averaged 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Cockburn has put up 13.2 points and five rebounds per game.CLUTCH COLEMAN: Hawkins has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Illinois's Alfonso Plummer has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 47.4 percent of them, and is 15 for 25 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 61.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0