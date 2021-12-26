Nick Foles directs the winning drive as the Bears beat Seahawks

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles hit Jimmy Graham with a 15-yard touchdown pass and then found Damiere Byrd for the two-point conversion pass to lift the Bears to a 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at snowy Lumen Field.

The Bears trailed the Seahawks for most of the game before Foles guided them on a six-play, 80-yard drive for their first win in a month.

Filling in for the injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, Foles completed 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards and the final touchdown. It was Foles’ first start since November 2020.

The Bears got the winning drive going with a 30-yard catch from Darnell Mooney, coupled with a roughing-the-passer call on Darrell Taylor. David Montgomery had catches of 10 and 14 yards to get the Bears into the red zone.

Byrd’s two-point conversion catch for the lead was a leaping grab he held on to with one hand while being lifted into the air by two Seahawks defenders.

After the Bears trailed 17-7 at halftime, Khalil Herbert’s 20-yard touchdown run cut the Seahawks’ lead to 17-14 with 5:30 to play in the third quarter.

The Bears’ 10-play, 82-yard drive included a 21-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback John Reid against wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Montgomery also had a 16-yard catch and a 9-yard run.

But the Seahawks responded quickly, with Russell Wilson hitting Gerald Everett with a 24-yard touchdown pass to put the Seahawks up by 10 again 24-14.

The Bears responded with a promising drive, getting first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. But Montgomery was stopped for a loss of 1 yard, Foles was sacked for minus-6 yards, Germain Ifedi was called for a false start and Montgomery dropped a low Foles pass.

The Bears then turned to Cairo Santos, who made a 35-yard field goal.

In the first half, the Bears turned it over on downs at the Seahawks 2-yard line.

After Robert Quinn sacked Wilson for a loss of 13 yards on the Seahawks’ next drive, kicker Jason Myers missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt. It was Quinn’s 17th sack, just a half-sack off Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17½ set in 1984.

Wilson completed 16 of 26 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

