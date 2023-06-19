The NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs make for the best postseason in professional sports: the sudden death overtime games, the handshake lines at the end of each series — despite recent fisticuffs, and then there is the trophy itself, etched with the names of every player from each winning team of the past.

Still, all the 21st century hockey hype aside, the game remains medically medieval, especially in the post-season.

Through their first three series, the Eastern Conference eighth seed Florida Panthers looked like a modern-day Cinderella. They knocked off the first seed and regular-season record-setting Boston Bruins in the first round, the fourth seed Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, and second seed Carolina Hurricanes in the Conference finals. During that process, they won 11 of 12 games, after being down three games to one in the first round against Boston.

The Panthers’ lucky run hit a detour when they were beaten in the first two games of the Cup Finals in Las Vegas. Yet, the Golden Knights had merely held serve. When the Panthers won Game 3, 3-2 at home in overtime, all they needed was a Game 4 victory to turn the series into a best of three.

However, during that Game 3 win, Panthers left winger Matthew Tkachuk was flattened early in the first period by the Golden Knights Keegan Kolesar. He then needed the assistance of a referee to get back to the bench. Nonetheless, the Panthers’ leading scorer in the regular and post-season managed to return and scored the late-game goal that triggered overtime.

In game four, though, Tkachuk was limited to under 17 minutes of ice time and the Panthers lost 3-2. He was unable to play at all in Game 5, a 9-3 drubbing in Las Vegas that transformed the hoped-for fairy tale ending for the Panthers into a nightmare, particularly for Tkachuk.

In the aftermath, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice revealed that the cause of his star’s absence was a fractured sternum, the result of that Game 3 hit and that the Panthers knew it going into Game 4. The pain was so bad that Tkachuk required the help of his brothers to get out of bed in the days after he was hit and the assistance of teammates to get dressed for Game 4.

Remarkably, Maurice also volunteered that the plan – if the Panthers had won Game 5 – was to rest Tkachuk also in Game 6, in hopes his pain would decrease enough for him to be able to play again in Game 7.

What were the Panthers and their sports medics thinking?

Exactly the same as what the Bruins were thinking during the Stanley Cup Finals against the Blackhawks 10 years ago, when seeking success totally trumped safety.

In Game 5 of that series, Patrice Bergeron was injured seriously enough to be transported immediately to a Chicago hospital by ambulance. Released when the initially suspected injury — a bruised or lacerated spleen — was ruled out, Bergeron was cleared to play in Game 6.

Bergeron took the ice with a broken rib, torn rib cartilage and torn chest muscles. Injected with pain-killing medication pre-game, he suffered a separated shoulder in Game 6 and, after the loss, was admitted to a Boston hospital with a partially collapsed lung. Bruins officials variously speculated that the lung collapsed as a result of the injection, the fractured rib, and/or the hit which caused the separated shoulder — but the lung didn't collapse until after the game ended.

Yeah, right.

Bergeron and -- fast forward a decade – Tkachuk never should have been allowed on the ice regardless of the stakes. With such severe damage to their chest walls, both athletes risked catastrophe by continuing to play.

Even now, according to the medical literature, Tkachuk faces the risk of pneumonia, partial lung collapse, and/or bleeding within his chest wall for another couple of weeks.

A fractured sternum is very rare – at least in sports – because of the force needed to break that particular bone. Depending on the study, automobile accidents cause 60-90% of sternal fractures. Considering that hockey players skate at speeds of up to 25 mph, two players colliding head-on, at full speed would be the equivalent of a car wreck.

Since football players run at speeds of up to 20 mph, it seems counterintuitive that the shoulder pads hockey players wear -- supposedly to protect shoulder and chest structures including the sternum -- are significantly smaller than those worn on the gridiron.

While most sternal fractures heal without complication or surgical intervention, they take 8-12 weeks to do so. Not a couple of days. And while the bone is healing, another high-speed collision is to be avoided at all costs because of the sternum’s now-impaired ability to protect the heart and lungs.

Tuesday’s revelations regarding Tkachuk were bad enough for the NHL. Yet, Wednesday’s from the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada were only worse. The Toronto-based group announced that Hockey Hall of Fame member Henri Richard was suffering from stage three chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died in 2020.

Richard spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, winning 11 Stanley Cups, the most ever by a single player. Known as the “pocket rocket,” Henri played five seasons with his older and larger brother -- and fellow hall-of-famer -- Maurice “Rocket” Richard.

With the news about Henri, Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada's CTE count has increased to 16 of the 17 NHL brains it has examined post-mortem, including former Blackhawk Stan Mikita’s. Because the brains were donated by families who already suspected their loved one was afflicted, such results do not establish a frequency of occurrence in the game, but they should trigger concern.

Meanwhile, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman still sticks to the company line that no link has been established between playing hockey and CTE. For professional football, that ship sailed seven years ago when NFL vice president Jeff Miller admitted the connection during a Congressional hearing.

Until the NHL has similarly enlightened leadership, which is concerned about the current and future health of its players, the league will remain stuck in an ethical ice age.

