Murray State routs Eastern Illinois 91-51

In this undated file photo, Chicago Bears founder George Halas points to a picture of the 1920 Decatur Staleys football club, which later became the Bears. The first season, 1920, the American Professional Football Association had 14 teams including the Decatur Staleys.
Years coaching the Bears: 1920-29; 1933-42; 1946-55; 1958-67
Record: 318-148-31 (.682)
What the Tribune wrote: “George Halas, one of the best all around athletes ever developed at the University of Illinois and last season given a trial with the New York Yankees, has signed to play with the Staley team of the Industrial league.” — Chicago Tribune, March 23, 1920
“George Halas, former Illinois star and for two years coach of the Staley football eleven and one of the leading Staley players, will not return to the local plant this coming season, but will engage in business in Chicago.” — Chicago Tribune, Jan. 19, 1922
“Pro football players and their followers are preparing for a big season. With the opening of the collegiate and prep grid seasons, elevens that play on the prairies and those that are more fortunate in securing inclosed grounds already have settled down to the task of reorganizing and drilling their squads.
“Chicago, as last year, will be represented by two big teams in the major pro football circuit.
“The Chicago Bears, which will be the name of the team that is made up for the greater part of the Decatur Staleys of last fall, will perform at Cub park, while on the south side Chris O’Brien will again have his Cardinal eleven of last year in the field and games will be played at Sox park.
“Joe Sternaman and George Halas are the organizers and backers of the Bear eleven. Halas has announced that in addition to several of the old Staley gang, Laurie Walquist, Illinois; Larson and Garvey, former Notre Dame men, and Lafleur of Marquette have been signed. Of the Staleys there are Halas, Trafton, Stinchcomb, Scott, Lanum, Pod Pearce, Smith, Blacklock, and Bolan will be back. Halas will act as coach.” — Chicago Tribune, Sept. 20, 1922