 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Murray State routs Eastern Illinois 91-51

  • 0

MURRAY, Ky. — Trae Hannibal had eight points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, Tevin Brown posted 16 points and Murray State romped past Eastern Illinois 91-51 on Thursday night.

DaQuan Smith had 15 points for Murray State (16-2, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Carter Collins added 10 points.

Paul Bizimana scored a season-high 22 points for the Panthers (2-15, 0-4), who have lost eight consecutive games. Dan Luers and CJ Lane had 10 points apiece.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News