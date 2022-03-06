Murray and No. 24 Iowa at No. 20 Illinois

Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa takes on the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini after Keegan Murray scored 23 points in Iowa's 82-71 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-3 in home games. Illinois is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 12-7 in Big Ten play. Iowa scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois won the last meeting 87-83 on Dec. 7. Jacob Grandison scored 21 points points to help lead the Fighting Illini to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kofi Cockburn is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Murray is averaging 23.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

