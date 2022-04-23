Watch now: Prairie Central third graders learn many lessons through racing experience

FAIRBURY — The scene in Prairie Central Elementary School's gymnasium Friday morning was one of excitement and curiosity.

The school's 83 third graders had been waiting and planning for this day for a while. Not even the threat of rain was going to dampen their enthusiasm.

In partnership with the Fairbury American Legion Speedway and owner/manager Matt Curl — along with help from Prairie Central High School's industrial technology classes — the third graders were putting the finishing touches on muscle carts to race and find out all about speed and teamwork.

"This project is just something that is kind of a heart and passion of putting all the things we've learned throughout the year together in one major thing," said third-grade teacher Christy Decker. "We tie in the high school, the community and the track."

The project started in 2018 when the third grade began using the Muscle Cart program provided by Illinois State University and the STEM Program to schools in the area. The shells of muscle carts were available for schools to borrow to learn about building, speed, etc.

With the Fairbury American Legion Speedway across the street from Prairie Central Elementary, the third-grade teachers contacted Curl to see if he was interested in working with them.

It was an easy sell.

"We're very fortunate. Our town of Fairbury really embraces the speedway," said Curl. "I grew up way younger than these kids at the race track every Saturday night. It's really rewarding to get our next generation of kids involved in racing and the community stuff."

Curl enlisted the help of American Legion Speedway drivers and crew members to help the students. On Friday, they split into 13 teams with about seven kids in each. They designed and built the outer shell of the muscle cart to resemble their own racecar. The students also learned about the aerodynamics and how the shell affects the speed.

"Everything is a result, of our science, is always about the discovery and engineering of things," said Decker. "This is just like, with force in motion, one of the things we're learning about, the pushes and pulls, so we tie this in."

The original STEM project was discontinued, but ISU gave Prairie Central three of its muscle carts. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the last two years, but when it got revved up again this year, Decker and the other third grade teachers turned to the high school.

Alan Dunahee and his industrial technology classes built 10 other muscle carts. The high school students helped the third graders Friday with the outer shells along with 14 adult helpers.

"It took about a month or so to build," said Prairie Central High School junior Caleb Knauer, one of 15 industrial technology helpers on Friday. "It's something different."

Decker said Curl helped find the funding for the cars from speedway racers and other businesses. Each car costs about $250. Aftershock Decals & Designs in Fairbury provided decals for all the cars.

According to Decker, the real purpose of the project is to teach the students about "science, engineering and sportsmanship. We're working on those skills."

While only one student could steer the muscle cart in races held on the playground after the cars were finished, the others on the team served as pushers and helpers.

That's kind of what happens on Saturday nights at the American Legion Speedway, said Curl.

"The racing is a team thing. There's a pit crew and crew chief, a number of people that make what it takes to get a race car to the race track," he said. "Here today our goal is to keep the kids all together as a group, chip in with their thoughts on how to build a car and see how it performs."

The third-graders were intent listeners.

Ryker Steidinger said his helper "told us you should measure three times before you do it."

Teighan Aquino took to heart "not to push too fast and don't run into things on the road."

The rain held off long enough so a bracketed tournament was held for the 13 student muscle carts complete with American Legion Speedway announcer Mike Norris introducing the teams and calling the action.

John Strong, who owns Marchellonis Pizza in Fairbury, supplied his team of students T-shirts with "81" signifying his Strong Racing car number at American Legion Speedway.

"We're ready to rock and roll," said Strong in the gymnasium before heading outside. "We went modified (style). We don't think late models are that cool ... we have a driver, a couple pushers and we're going to win this race."

Strong was true to his pre-race prediction. His squad pulled off the championship by mere hundredths of seconds, much to their delight afterwards.

Everyone was actually a winner. Curl supplied all 83 students with a free admission ticket for an adult to the American Legion Speedway this summer (12 and under are free). Opening night is May 7.

Decker encourages her students to head to the speedway and "experience it and get a new generation of racers coming."

Curl said he will store the muscle carts at the speedway to be used by a new group of third graders in 2023.

Those second graders at the school Friday who heard all the commotion are probably already counting down the days.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.