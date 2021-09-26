 Skip to main content
Palou becomes first Spaniard to win IndyCar championship

IndyCar Long Beach GP Auto Racing

IndyCars begin the Grand Prix of Long Beach auto race into Turn 1 with Josef Newgarden (2) in the lead Sunday, in Long Beach, Calif.

 Jim Benson

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Smooth and steady, same as he's been all season, Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The 24-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course that rolls along the Long Beach waterfront.

Colton Herta won the race — Long Beach is considered his home track — for his second consecutive win and third of the season. Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning champion, finished third before turning the IndyCar crown over to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

Palou joins Vasser, Alex Zanardi, Juan Pablo Montoya, Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon as Ganassi open-wheel champions; he's the first Ganassi champion since Montoya in 1999 not named Franchitti or Dixon, who combined for nine titles from 2008 through last year.

