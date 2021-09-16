NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Metro East

ST. LOUIS — With NASCAR fans, the media and St. Louis dignitaries on hand at Ballpark Village, World Wide Technology Raceway owner Curt Francois announced one of the worst-kept secrets in the area Wednesday morning, when he officially announced that the racetrack in Madison will be the site of a coveted NASCAR Cup series race next year.

The inaugural race, yet to be officially named, will take place June 5, 2022.

"It's Cup time," Francois told the crowd, using the event's catch phrase which was heard often during the 45-minute affair.

"We're here for a fantastic reason," he said. "To celebrate another great win for the best sports town in the country. In 2022, NASCAR Cup is coming to World Wide Technology Raceway. On June 5, 2022, for the first time, it's Cup time in St. Louis."

The NASCAR Cup Series has millions of fans and viewers around the globe. The races are credited with delivering millions of dollars each year to host areas. An economic impact study recently completed by the Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects that this NASCAR Cup Series race will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the St. Louis market.

There had been rumors of the NASCAR Cup coming to St. Louis circulating for some time. Those were actually confirmed shortly prior to the event at Ballpark Village when NASCAR released its 2022 schedule.

The 2022 Cup Series will be its usual 36 races as always, but Pocono Raceway lost one of its two dates to get the race and WWTR got it. Pocono hosted two races a year from 1982 through 2021, but the last two years the events were doubleheaders held on the same weekend.

It is the only track in the U.S. to host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA. World Wide Technology Raceway was only new track added to the 2022 Cup schedule.

The 2022 NASCAR season will officially open Feb. 20 with the Daytona 500, but NASCAR said its exhibition, made-for-television Clash that typically opens Speedweeks in Daytona will instead be held Feb. 6 on a temporary quarter-mile oval inside Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

World Wide Technology Raceway, which has operated at various times as St. Louis International Raceway Park, Gateway International and Gateway Motorsports Park, opened in 1967. the track is a 1.25-mile oval. It has hosted NASCAR National Series races since 1997 and has hosted a 500-mile IndyCar race for the past six seasons.

Francois, who bought the track in 2011, is credited with saving the track. Since that time, the facility and surrounding area has seen continuous upgrades and the addition of more events, including the Bommarito 500 IndyCar Race, which will continue.

Since the early days of Gateway International Raceway, securing what was then a Winston Cup Series race was considered a priority. Track developers had a plan to double the seating capacity to 120,000, but a combination of lack of parking and internal NASCAR politics thwarted them.

Parking was seen as a major issue. The track had attempted to secure about 140 acres adjoining the track for a parking facility using "quick-take" eminent domain, but legal challenged went all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court, where they lost. The case resulted in new rules over the use of eminent domain for economic development and the parking space was never developed.

In addition, although Gateway was developed first and had a series of successful races, both the Chicagoland Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway were seen as better options for the Winston Cup because of internal NASCAR politics.

The NASCAR Cup Series is one of the most popular sporting events nationwide and its races attract the largest crowds, aside from the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar race. The series began in 1949 as the "Strictly Stock Division."

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation was among those dignitaries.

"The dedication Curtis has shown to the sport of auto racing is one of many factors that led to bringing an event to the Gateway City," Kennedy said."The corporate and civic leadership from St. Louis and Southern Illinois has been truly welcoming to NASCAR, and we cannot wait to see the NASCAR Cup Series in action at World Wide Technology Raceway."

Francois's announcement came following a video presentation that featured area and NASCAR celebrities and NASCAR drivers, including Joe Buck, Jackie Joyner Kersee, the Cardinals' Ozzie Smith, Adam Wainwright and Mike Shannon, as well as NASCAR legends Kenny Wallace (a St. Louis native) and Ken Schrader, all of whom used the "It's Cup time" phrase to welcome the event.

Seeing 10 years of your life condensed into a four-minute video is humbling," Francois said as he glanced at the dignitaries sitting on the stage. "Everyone is this room has had a part in this moment."

Francois also emphasized that Madison Mayor John Hamm III and Illinois State Rep. Jay Hoffman were key to acquiring the NASCAR Cup race.

"I can't begin to thank Mayor Hamm and Rep. Jay Hoffman enough," he said. "Cooperation has been essential and this win will benefit both sides of the river."

"I set some ambitious goals when I took over the racetrack and to see them come to fruition is a dream come true. "Thanks to the hard work of our team, corporate partners such as Dave Steward and World Wide Technology, and sponsors like Bommarito Automotive Group, I'm proud to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series to the St. Louis region. I can't wait to celebrate this incredible victory with our fans."

