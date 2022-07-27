FAIRBURY – The Prairie Dirt Classic returns to Fairbury Speedway during a weekend of racing Friday and Saturday.

The 32nd Prairie Dirt Classic is a 100-lap event that pays $50,000 to the winner. Also, the leader after each lap receives $500 so a driver who leads the entire race would net $100,000.

The weekend begins Friday with qualifying followed by four 25-lap, $3,000 to win Prairie Dirt Showdowns to help set Saturday’s field.

Drivers have more opportunities to qualify for the main event during three Last Chance Showdowns on Saturday. The final chance to qualify comes in the 25-lap Prairie Dirt Shootout. The winner chooses between $2,500 or a spot in the Prairie Dirt Classic.

Joining the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models for the weekend are the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, who will finish their summer tour with a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win feature.

Among the drivers to watch is Dennis Erb Jr. of Carpenterville, who has five wins in World of Outlaws CASE Late Models competition, along with 14 top-fives and 21 top-10s in 26 races.

Erb has previously found success in the Prairie Dirt Classic, winning the event in 2004. Erb enters the weekend with a 186-point lead over second-place Max Blair in the chase for the World of Outlaws championship.

World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year contender Tanner English may have a leg up on his competition heading into the Prairie Dirt Classic.

The Benton, Kentucky driver already found Victory Lane at Fairbury this season, winning the Pappy and Bob Allen Memorial at the ¼-mile track in June.

English also is closing the gap on Blair in the battle for Rookie of the Year, standing just eight points behind.

Veteran Oakwood driver Bobby Pierce has won some of dirt Late Model racing’s most notable events. However, he has never taken the checkered flag in the Prairie Dirt Classic.

Pierce finished second to Kyle Larson last year and took third after a thrilling battle with Brandon Sheppard for the win in 2019.

A Prairie Dirt Classic win would also be the sixth win for the Pierce family, as his father Bob has won the event five times.

Also on hand this weekend will be a contingent of Fairbury track regulars.

Ryan Unzicker of El Paso leads the track’s points standings entering the weekend and already has a World of Outlaws top five this season (Tri-City). Unzicker has three wins at Fairbury this season.

Other Fairbury winners on hand include hometown driver McKay Wenger and Manhattan’s Mike Spatola, who scored a World of Outlaws victory last season at Farmer City Raceway.

Gibson City’s Kevin Weaver won the Prairie Dirt Classic in 1991. Bloomington’s Jason Feger took first in the event in 2012.

Perhaps no driver enters the Prairie Dirt Classic with more momentum than Jonathan Davenport.

The Eldora Million winner has already won $73,000 this week, including his $20,000 Hawkeye 50 triumph at Boone Speedway.

Davenport also has also found success at Fairbury, winning the Prairie Dirt Classic in 2015. A win on Saturday would be his fourth World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Feature win of the season.