Kyle Hammer's returns to Farmer City Raceway for Illini 100 canceled

FARMER CITY — Heavy rain showers and saturated grounds at Farmer City Raceway have forced World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Xtreme Outlaw Series, and track officials to cancel this weekend’s Illini 100 event.

World of Outlaws and track officials made several attempts to get the overall facility race-ready, from parking to the track itself, but conditions are not conducive to run the event, which will not be rescheduled.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to this weekend’s event at Farmer City Raceway will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, you have until May 1 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com.

Anyone who bought camping spots for this weekend’s event, contact Farmer City Raceway about using the spot for another event in 2022 or for next year’s Illini 100.

Clinton's Kyle Hammer’s is eight races into his rookie campaign and has shown promise this season with a top-five at DIRTcar Nationals.

Hammer's next chance on the series is April 22-23 at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH. The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota will now make their debut May 23-24 at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, NC.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

