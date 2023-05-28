Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MADISON — Another sellout crowd is expected for the second Enjoy Illinois 300 June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, and there will be some major changes from the inaugural race.

However, much of the planning behind this year's race weekend is fine-tuning and making smaller changes, according to track officials.

An estimated 60,000 people are expected to come out for Sunday's Cup race, and 100,000 for all the events that weekend, according to Chris Blair, the track's executive vice president and general manager.

Some of the bigger changes will be general parking, moving a number of campsites from property on the other side of Illinois 203 and converting that space to overflow parking; relocating hospitality chalets to give fans in the grandstands a better line of site to Turn 2 and the backstretch; an improved "Fanzone"; and an expanded, fan-friendly garage area.

However, much of the planning is in fine-tuning what Blair and track owner Curtis Francois said was an exceptional racing weekend last year.

"The race sells itself," Blair said. "We can only do so much, when the green flag drops it's up to the driver and the teams."

"We'll work on the things we need to work on," Francois said. "We did a fan survey and we know the feedback. We've addressed every single thing that anybody had to offer, and we certainly continue to grow the show."

And there is a lot more to "the show" than just the races. Track-based events range from musical performances to a myriad of other activities; and race-oriented activities throughout the region include parades and fashion shows.

'Huge success'

Last year's Enjoy Illinois 300 was, depending on your point of view, the result of more than 25 years of effort going back to track founder Chris Pook, or 12 years of effort by Francois, who purchased the track after it was shut down by Dover Motorsports in 2010.

Francois has been building up to the cup race since taking over the track.

"By all accounts, last year's race was a huge success," Francois said. "Not only was it the first time there was ever a cup race in Madison Illinois or anywhere in the St. Louis region, it was just really neat to see over a decade of work come together in such a great fashion.

The racing was terrific, we had a sellout crowd, and lots of new things for fans to come out and enjoy," he said.

"It actually went very well," Blair said. "We were the first first-time track to be able to get all the fans in, get them parked and get them through the gates in recent memory.

"For us to be able to accomplish that says a lot," he added. "There were a few challenges, and we've been able to address a lot of those. All in all it was solid."

"It was great to have the first year under our belt, and understand where we can add additional infrastructure that the fans would like to use," Francois added.

One area that needed work was concessions. There were complaints about long lines and too few points of sale.

Part of the problem was in the wider workforce, many businesses were having trouble finding workers as the COVID pandemic was winding down, but many were reluctant to return to the workforce.

Blair said those issues have been addressed and they have a "really, really good plan."

"We knew we had a problem as it was happening," Blair added. "For this year we not only doubled, we tripled the points of sale we'll have for the event."

He said they have gone from 100 to 335 points of sale, not counting independent hawkers or specialty vendors.

"That was one of the main issues," he said.

"One of the things that happened is it was such a long day," he said. "People listened, they came early because we had so much entertainment, and instead of serving them lunch, we were serving them breakfast, lunch and dinner."

He also cited some very positive fan feedback.

"A lot of fans came long distances, thinking they would only come once to check off the bucket list, but many are coming back again to see what happens," he said.

Major economic driver

An economic impact study by Maryville University showed the single raced weekend would have an economic impact of about $60 million.

Francois said they don't have exact figures, but hit all the metrics cited by the study, so he said it was probably very close, and he expected a similar result this year.

And while much of that impact is centered on the track, it also radiates out to the entire St. Louis region.

"It starts at the basics," Francois said. "You're seeing increased traffic at your restaurants, your gas stations, your C stores."

Room nights in area hotels, which are expected to be nearly sold out on both sides of the river, also drive much of that impact.

"Those are huge drivers because there is a huge multiplying effect," Francois said. "If you're in O'Fallon you're going to be buying dinner, you're going to be buying other things."

And while hotel bookings tend to concentrate in downtown St. Louis and Collinsville, they also spread outward.

"The hotel rooms on the Illinois side fill up first, and there's not enough hotel rooms on the Illinois side to handle all the influx of people," Francois said. "Fortunately, we fill up all the rooms available in the Metro East side, then we have a backup with downtown St. Louis. Both state's get benefit from it, and Illinois gets the maximum they can absorb."

Kristen Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said they were pleased with the race's impact on Illinois.

"Illinois' Office of Tourism is proud to support the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison Illinois," she said in a written statement. "With more than $60 million in economic impact at 2022's race, it's clear that the Enjoy Illinois 300 has established itself as a marquee event in the NASCAR line up.

"We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of NASCAR fans from across the country to the great state of Illinois and encourage visitors to visit EnjoyIllinois.com for ideas on how to make the most of their stay in the Land of Lincoln," she added.

One issue expressed by some in the Madison/Granite City area is too much of those benefits go to other areas.

Rosemarie Brown, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce of Southwest Madison County, said she wanted to see more development to allow them to capture some of the money going to St. Louis, Collinsville and other areas.

Madison Mayor John Hamm said he was pleased with the races impact. The city receives both sales tax and income from ticket sales, and he also hopes the track's success spurs development along Illinois 203 north of the track.

Francois said in a few years they may commission another economic impact study.

Developing 'camping culture'

NASCAR has long had a reputation for attracting campers who follow the circuits.

Officials at WWTR are hoping to develop that in Madison.

"One of the feedbacks was we would like more camping close to the racetrack," Francois said.

Last year camping was split between property directly next to the track, and other property across from Gateway National Golf Links. The track has purchased that property, but moved the camping across the road adjacent to the track, and turned the camping space into overflow parking.

"We wanted to put them over there (at the original site) on their own, so they could spread out and do what they wanted to do," Blair said, not realizing that they mostly wanted to come back and forth between the campers and track. "We had trams and vans running nonstop from those lots. Relocating them will enable them to have a better camping experience."

Francois said developing that camping culture is a "absolutely critical" for the Cup race.

"We hope to see that on the IndyCar side as well," Francois added. "So we're really leaning in to the camping and the infrastructure it takes to make that happen."

He said for the Enjoy Illinois 300, they will have around 1,000 camping spots, and they have added a number of amenities.

"There will be music in the campgrounds, and a lot of activities going on," he said. "Camp store, shower rooms, all of those things it takes to make camping fun. As we're only in year two, we hope to develop that camping culture here."

Other improvements

Although Blair and Francois emphasized the fine-tuning of the race and surrounding events, there are some major changes.

Blair said a major improvement will be the Gateway Garage Experience.

They have doubled the size of garage structures and created an "additional entertainment zone," featuring shade structures and video monitors.

"Fans will be able to get under the shade and up close and personal," Blair said. "That will be a major change we think the fans will love."

In addition, hospitality chateaus that had been placed on the infield behind the pit area have been moved to the outside of the track near Turn 4.

Blair said the chateaus created some line of sight issues for fans in the lower sections of the main grandstand.

"That will enable the grandstand to get a much better view of Turn 2 and the Backstretch," he said.

The former chateau area will be an extension of the "Fan Zone," and will include 200 new picnic tables.

"We're taking care of the fans who want to sit in the stands," he said. "That will make the overall experience better for the fans."

Race set through 2025

Francois said the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set through 2025, when NASCAR renegotiates its television agreements.

He said they intend to be ready.

"Every year we're moving the ball forward," Francois said. "We're always making sure that when fans return year after year, we're continuing to lean into the development of the property. We want folks to understand we're not close to being finished, but we take a measured approach to it."

He said for 2025 they will have a "major redo" of some of the grandstands, although he did not go into specifics.

Francois also praised Pook, the original developer of Gateway International Raceway.

"You have to hand it to him, he's the one who got the track off the ground," Francois said.

The track's first incarnation was as a 1/8th mile drag strip that opened in 1967 as St. Louis International Raceway.

Other properties were added over the years; the drag strip was later expanded to include a road course.

In the mid-1990s Pook, an open-wheel race promoter known primarily for the development of the Long Beach Grand Prix, leased a number of properties and started developing what was then Gateway International Raceway.

According to officials at the time, Pook had looked at several properties as potential track sites, but picked St. Louis International Raceway in large part because it already had all the necessary environmental and other permits, shaving several years off of the track's development.

From the beginning obtaining a Winston Cup Series (now NASCAR Cup Series) race was a top priority as NASCAR was becoming increasingly popular and other tracks were developing.

However, issues with parking (that eventually went to the Illinois Supreme Court) and internal NASCAR politics kept the race from the area, and in 1999 Pook had sold the track to Dover Motorsports.

Francois purchased the track when Dover Motorsports pulled out, then spent the next decade working toward the NASCAR Cup Race.

Francois also said he wasn't through, and the track and race weekend will continue to be a major economic driver for the area.

"As you look at where we're at right now after more than a decade of hard work, the future is bright, and the next decade is when you will see transformational change for the area, and it will be anchored by the racetrack," he said.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term