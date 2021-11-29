Minnie Miñoso timeline: A look at his major-league career

A timeline of the stats, honors and accomplishments throughout Chicago White Sox legend Minnie Miñoso’s major-league career.

1946-47

After hitting .227 (32-for-141) in 1946, Miñoso saw his batting average improve by 129 points to .356 (63-for-177) in 1947 as he helped the New York Cubans win the Negro League World Series title. He gained All-Star honors while finishing with a .406 on-base percentage. Miñoso had a .333 average (7-for-21) with four runs as the Cubans beat the Cleveland Buckeyes 4-1-1 for the championship, according to baseball-reference.com.

1948

Miñoso led the league in triples (six) and slugging (.556) while receiving All-Star recognition again for the Cubans.

1949

Miñoso debuted with the Cleveland Indians on April 19, walking in his first plate appearance against the St. Louis Browns. He collected his first hit May 4 against the Philadelphia Athletics, singling in the sixth inning against Alex Kellner. He hit his first home run the next day, a solo homer in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox.

1951

After spending 1950 in the Pacific Coast League, Miñoso returned to the majors with Cleveland before being dealt to the Chicago White Sox as part of a three-way deal on April 30. He became the franchise’s first Black player, homering in his first at-bat with the Sox on May 1 against Vic Raschi of the New York Yankees. Miñoso hit .326 with 10 home runs, 76 RBIs and 112 runs in 146 games with Cleveland and the Sox, earned his first American League All-Star selection and placed fourth in AL MVP voting and second for AL Rookie of the Year. He ranked first in the AL in triples (14), stolen bases (31) and hit by pitches (16). He was second in average and runs and fourth in hits (173).

1952

Miñoso led the league again in stolen bases (22) and hit by pitches (14), ranked fifth in runs (96) and triples (nine) and 10th in total bases (241) during another All-Star season.

1953

Earned a fourth-place finish in AL MVP voting for the second time in three seasons after hitting .313 with 24 doubles, eight triples, 15 home runs, 104 RBIs, 104 runs and 25 stolen bases. He gained All-Star recognition for the third straight season and led the league again in stolen bases.

1954

Placed fourth in AL MVP voting again after slashing .320/.411/.535 with 29 doubles, 18 triples, 19 home runs, a career-high 116 RBIs, 119 runs and 18 stolen bases. He led the league in triples, total bases (304) and hit by pitches (16). And he was second in the AL in doubles, runs, stolen bases, extra-base hits (66), on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He also made the top five in average (third), RBIs (fourth) and hits (fifth) during another All-Star season.

1955-56

Miñoso had a career-best 23-game hitting streak from Aug. 9-30. He batted .421 during the stretch, going 40-for-95. He finished second in the AL with 19 stolen bases that season. Miñoso slashed .316./425/.525 with 11 triples, 21 home runs, 88 RBIs and 106 runs in 1956 and led the AL in triples and hit by pitches (23).

1957

Miñoso made his fifth AL All-Star team and earned his first career Gold Glove Award. He had a .310 average with 12 home runs, 103 RBIs, 96 runs and 18 stolen bases on the way to finishing eighth in AL MVP voting. He led the league in doubles (36) and hit by pitches (21) and was in the top five in stolen bases (second), hits (third), RBIs (third), walks (third, 79), on-base percentage (fourth, .408) and runs (fifth). He was traded to Cleveland with infielder Fred Hatfield for pitcher Early Wynn and outfielder Al Smith on Dec. 4.

1958-59

He hit a career-high 24 home runs in 1958 during his return to Cleveland. He finished 12th in AL MVP voting in 1959, made two All-Star rosters and earned a Gold Glove Award. Miñoso had a career-high five hits on April 21 in Detroit. He hit .302 with 21 home runs, 92 RBIs and 92 runs in 1959 and was traded back to the Sox that December.

1960

Miñoso finished fourth in AL MVP voting in his return to the Sox. He won his third Gold Glove Award and made two All-Star rosters. He had a .311 average with 20 home runs, 105 RBIs and 89 runs. He led the AL with 184 hits, was second in RBIs and finished third in average, doubles, runs and total bases (284).

1961

Miñoso had a .280 average with 14 home runs, 82 RBIs and 91 runs. He led the AL in hit by pitches (16) for the 10th time in 11 seasons. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in November.

1962-63

He went 19-for-97 (.196) in 39 games with the Cardinals in 1962 and had a .229 average with four homers and 30 RBIs in 109 games with the Washington Senators in 1963.

1964

Miñoso was 7-for-31 (.226) in 30 games with the Sox. He played in the Mexican Baseball League from 1965-73.

1976, 1980

Signed on Sept. 10, 1976, he appeared in three games with the Sox. He went 1-for-8, singling on Sept. 12 against the California Angels. He became the first player to get a hit after age 50 since 1934 (baseball-reference.com lists him as 50 at the time, Sox records have him at 53). He signed again with the Sox on Oct. 3, 1980, and went 0-for-2 in two games. Miñoso was the second player in major-league history to play in five decades, joining Nick Altrock.

Sources: Chicago White Sox, baseball-reference.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0