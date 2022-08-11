Midwest Renegades to play for league championship

BLOOMINGTON — In their first season in the Mid-West United Football League, the Bloomington-Normal-based Midwest Renegades will play for the league championship.

The Renegades take on the Sheboygan County SaberCats at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We’re definitely feeling good,” said Coach DT Thornton. “When I first thought about doing this, I didn’t know. But once everything unfolded and I saw what we had in front of us, I knew it was a championship caliber team.”

The Renegades earned a first-round playoff bye with a 6-2 regular-season record and secured a spot in the title game with a 36-6 playoff victory over the Milwaukee County Chargers.

The Midwest squad lost to Sheboygan County 14-8 for one of its regular season defeats.

“We didn’t travel too well,” Thornton said. “We need to focus on playing our game and play as one unit.”

The Renegades have thrived despite losing quarterback Mauriece Coates to a knee injury in the fifth game. TK Respress and Twjuan Scott have shared quarterback duties since Coates was sidelined.

“It’s a tough blow for any team to lose their starting quarterback, especially late in the season,” said Thornton.

Offensive standouts have been wide receiver Colby Duckworth and running backs Adriel Fussell and Darion Woods.

Leading the Renegades defense have been lineman Kyrin Tucker, linebacker Larry Carroll, safety Davonte Crawford and cornerbacks Nakolis Spiller and Antoine Smith.