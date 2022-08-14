Midwest Renegades claim Mid-West United Football League championship

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Bloomington-Normal-based Midwest Renegades reached the pinnacle of the Mid-West United Football League in their first season Saturday.

With quarterback Mauriece Coates returning from an injury, the Renegades defeated the Sheboygan County SaberCats 30-13 in the MWUF championship game.

Midwest finished with an 8-2 record.

“Our quarterback who went down week five had reached out to me and said he wants to try and play,” Renegades coach DT Thornton said. “I was a little hesitant and concerned. We let him warm up and he looked great. He led our offense, making the right reads and getting that unit to compete.”

Larry Carroll was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player. Carroll recorded nine tackles, one interception and also rushed four times for 30 yards.

“Larry was our leader and captain all year,” said Thornton. “I’m happy for him.”

Justin Fisher, Colby Duckworth and CJ Davis caught passes for touchdowns as Coates completed 9 of 17 passes. Fisher had five receptions for 74 yards.

Tez Turner rushed for a touchdown, and Darion Wood ran for 82 yards on 17 carries.

Davonte Crawford intercepted two Sheboygan County passes, and Michael Kerr totaled nine tackles and two sacks for the Renegades.

“Our defensive line played well having six sacks. Defensive lineman James Coleman played his heart out on defense and stepped up and played fullback for us on offense,” Thornton said. “Davonte Crawford played great and had great returns on special teams.”