Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman hugged. And Zach LaVine had a weird commercial. Recapping the NBA All-Star Game telecasts.

The NBA All-Star Game telecast on TNT delivered Sunday night thanks to Steph Curry’s amazing 3-point shooting and the surprising appearance of Michael Jordan at the end of introductions of the league’s 75th anniversary team.

The TBS simulcast featuring the “Inside the NBA” crew, dubbed the “CharlesCast” by some observers, wasn’t quite as successful for reasons the producers should’ve anticipated.

Here are some of the highlights — and a lowlight or two — from the dueling All-Star telecasts.

Best moment

Jordan and Dennis Rodman hugging on the court during introductions of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, which begged this question on Twitter:

“Where’s Scottie?”

Scottie Pippen, who was Jordan’s trusted sidekick on those six Chicago Bulls championship teams, was noticeably absent from the ceremony for reasons unknown after sounding bitter during criticisms of Jordan and former Bulls coach Phil Jackson in several interviews and a self-serving book. It seems likely Pippen will be persona non grata at any future reunions of the Bulls championship teams.

We missed the bro hug between Jordan and LeBron James on TV, though fortunately it was all over Twitter.

Biggest surprise

While Jordan received the biggest cheers from the crowd, Rodman wasn’t too far behind. Who knew the craziest star of the all-time team was also one of the most popular?

Biggest dilemma

To watch the TNT version — in which all of the action was displayed in full on your big-screen TV — or listen to Charles Barkley on the TBS simulcast — which had a split screen of the game and the “Inside the NBA” crew.

The crowd noise often made it difficult to hear Barkley and Co., especially the monotone Shaquille O’Neal. It was supposed to be the NBA’s version of the “ManningCast,” the popular “Monday Night Football” simulcast with Peyton and Eli Manning doing commentary from their homes. Next time, put the “Inside the NBA” crew in an enclosed studio where we can hear them better.

Best dunk

Ja Morant’s reverse, no-look slam on an alley-oop feed from Trae Young early in the game took the honors. Everyone else played for second place after that.

Morant was easily the most entertaining dunk artist, which led TNT analyst Reggie Miller to beg him during an interview to take part in next year’s Slam Dunk contest. Unfortunately, it’s no longer cool for the world’s greatest dunkers to compete with mere mortals.

Best musical selection

During All-Star introductions, DJ D-Nice played the chorus from the old O’Jays hit “For the Love of Money.” (“Money, money, money, money … MO-neeey.”) It was befitting considering the immense amount of wealth accumulated by the superstars being announced.

Outside of DJ D-Nice, the music was rather bland, including a version of “Eye of the Tiger.” Considering the game was held in the city that houses the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, you’d think the producers would have featured better music. Sly and the Family Stone’s foot-tapping funk classic “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” was prominent in a TV commercial — it would’ve been nice to hear Sly sing it in person in Cleveland.

Best observation

Barkley questioning Chris Paul’s decision to make a brief appearance in the game with a right thumb injury that will force him to miss six to eight weeks. Why even risk it just to get an assist in the box score?

Best ad

The GMC Hummer EV commercial featuring hundreds of crabs walking down the street to an old-school hip-hop song, only to stop and salute James, the creator of the crab dribble, while LeBron is driving a Hummer EV.

Runner-up: Jimmy Butler singing a Hootie & the Blowfish song in an ad for Michelob Ultra. Butler can’t sing, which kept it real.

Weirdest ad

Zach LaVine’s Mountain Dew commercial with comedian Charlie Day and the Puppy Monkey Baby from the old Super Bowl ad.

It was great to see Zach in a national ad, even if it made no sense.

“Ever notice how obvious product placement is?” LaVine says while dribbling in a Bulls uniform before passing to Day, who is decked out in a bright green Mountain Dew suit. LaVine then dons a Mountain Dew uniform and the duo repeats “Mountain Dew” over and over before Puppy Monkey Baby inexplicably shows up.

Maybe Gen Z humor just doesn’t translate to Boomers.

Best one-liner

After Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green told a story of trying to recruit Devin Booker to play at his school, Michigan State, Barkley replied: “You probably couldn’t fit him under the salary cap.”

Best cutaway

Miller, Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson jumping up and down together during Curry’s 3-point spree. Iverson, the onetime bad boy of the NBA, has become a much-respected legend as he ages.

Best reaction to the nonsensical scoring rules

To allegedly make the game more interesting, the league decided to have a “target” score in the fourth quarter that would end it. League officials made it 24 points (for Kobe Bryant’s number) from the score of the team that led after the third quarter.

Barkley and the “Inside the NBA” crew had no idea what the scoring rule actually meant.

“What are they doing now, Ernie?” Barkley said as they went to a break. Ernie Johnson eventually explained the rule meant the first team to 163 points would win.

Best new face

Green did a remote for TBS from the bench during the game, which he was unavailable to play in because of an injury.

Green already is signed to be part of the “Inside the NBA” crew, the first active player to be part of a telecast. He fits right in with Barkley and Co., as when Green mentioned out loud to Warriors teammate Curry: “Why you playing so much defense, brah?”

