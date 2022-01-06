Major League Baseball lockout means no St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-up

The St. Louis Cardinals canceled their 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up, which was scheduled for Jan. 15-17.

The current MLB player lockout is to blame, according to a news release by the St. Louis Cardinal organization.

"The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual," said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chairman of the Board of Cardinals Care.

Fans who used their credit card to buy tickets will be automatically refunded.

Despite the cancellation of the event, fans can still take part in the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up online 50/50 Raffle, where one winner will split a jackpot with Cardinals Care Youth programs.

The raffle is open to all persons 18 and older, located in Missouri during the time of entry. Visit cardinals.com/5050 for complete details of the raffle.

Cardinals Care was set up to give fans a way to team up with Cardinals players and the organization to help children in the community, the release stated.

To learn more about all of Cardinals Care's programs visit cardinals.com/community and follow @CardinalsCare on Twitter.

