Lynn finishes 3rd in AL Cy Young Award

Toronto Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray was named the American League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, with Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn placing third in the voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ray won with 207 points, receiving 29 of the 30 first-place votes. New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole was second with 123 points. Lynn had 48 points (11 third-place votes, five fourth and five fifth).

Ray went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and a major-league-leading 248 strikeouts in 32 starts. He led the AL in ERA — Lynn fell five innings short of qualifying for the title — and tied for first in starts.

Cole led the AL in wins, going 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 30 starts.

Lynn was 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 157 innings.

Fellow Sox starter Carlos Rodón placed fifth in the voting with 34 points (four third-place votes, eight fourth and six fifth). The left-hander, who is a free agent, went 13-5 with a 2.37 and 185 strikeouts in 132⅔ innings.

Sox closer Liam Hendriks placed eighth with 10 points (three third-place votes, one fifth) and starter Lucas Giolito finished tied for 11th, receiving one fifth-place vote.

