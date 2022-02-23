Luers leads Eastern Illinois against Morehead State after 21-point game

Morehead State Eagles (20-9, 12-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-24, 3-13 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on the Morehead State Eagles after Dan Luers scored 21 points in Eastern Illinois' 66-52 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 4-7 on their home court. Eastern Illinois averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 12-4 in conference play. Morehead State is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 63-50 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Johni Broome led the Eagles with 21 points, and CJ Lane led the Panthers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kejuan Clements is averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Luers is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Ta'Lon Cooper is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Broome is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

