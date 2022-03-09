Liam Hendriks’ preparation for the Chicago White Sox season hasn’t slowed down despite the lockout

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks knows only one way to prepare, no matter the length of Major League Baseball’s lockout.

“Everything I do, I train as hard as I possibly can,” Hendriks told reporters in Mesa, Ariz., on Tuesday. “That way, if I’m doing this now, it will build up to the point where if I throw three, four, five days in a row once the season hits on, I’m able to take care of the business.”

Hendriks participated in a workout set up by the MLB Players Association at Bell Bank Park. He had a bullpen session Tuesday, complete with a customary curse word after one of his pitches went to the backstop, signifying that his intensity is always on.

Hendriks earned American League Reliever of the Year honors after finishing 2021 with 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA in his first season with the Sox.

While Tuesday marked his first day at the MLBPA site, Hendriks said he has been throwing bullpens since November.

“Luckily a lot of the high schools out here have been more than open to some of the guys coming out and being able to throw at their facilities, which has been fantastic,” he said.

Hendriks said he has had five or six live bullpen sessions in the offseason. Overall, it’s a similar approach to the past.

“It’s just extended a little longer than we had hoped,” Hendriks said.

Hendriks is an alternate rep in the MLBPA and has been active in group chats to keep teammates in the loop and make sure their voices are heard.

“We’re trying to get to a point where we play a full season, where we go out there,” Hendriks said. “But also understanding that we’re not fighting for everything that’s going to happen today. We’re going to fight for the things that are going to happen five years from now.

“We’re going to make sure those guys — they might not be on the 40-man (roster) or drafted yet — we’re fighting for those guys’ rights moving forward, making sure they’re getting compensated for the amount of effort they’re putting in.

“We’re united in the fact that we want to make sure this game is not only good for the players that are playing now, but even better for the guys coming up behind us.”

Hendriks has balanced those responsibilities while continuing to prepare. He has faced some hitters in live batting practice at different facilities.

“I don’t really care if (the hitters) are on a team we’re going to face a bunch of times because what I’m throwing out here isn’t going to be my be-all and end-all once the season starts,” Hendriks said. “Generally, it’s not who’s hitting, it’s getting a feel for where the strike zone is and then making sure, OK, maybe they’re earlier on the fastball, that means I need to go back and maybe it is something I’m leaking a little bit or not quite fully there.

“Because even if the velocity and stuff is the same, those metrics have been the ones I’ve been relying on the last couple of years to make sure I’m able to beat someone to the spot.”

Regardless of the situation, Hendriks is going to go all out.

“If I take it easy, I tend to get hurt,” he said. “I just don’t have that (approach) in my body and I don’t want to get myself in that complacency issue being, OK, I can tail off here or there and be able to bounce back.

“No, I need to be able to make sure I train 100% every time and build that stamina going forward.”

Note: White Sox pitching prospect Norge Vera has a Grade 1 lat strain, assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz said Tuesday.

“It’s not a serious strain,” Getz said at Sox minor-league camp at Camelback Ranch. “But we’re talking about a young starting pitcher that we need to appropriately build up. He’s throwing right now, he’s working through it. Every day he’s getting better.”

Vera, 21, did not allow an earned run and struck out 34 in 19 innings for the Dominican League Sox last season. He’ll likely break camp a little later than everyone else, Getz said.

“This year with Norge, just managing his innings was going to be something that was going to be a main focus,” Getz said, “so in a way this allows us to really map out his year and take some of the management that we were set up to make from a workload standpoint.”

