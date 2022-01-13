Lester retires, ending a 16-year career

One of the most pivotal free-agent signings by a Chicago franchise is closing the book on his career.

Former Cubs left-hander Jon Lester announced his retirement Wednesday via ESPN after 16 big-league seasons that featured 200 wins and three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox and Cubs. Lester, 38, spent the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals, departing the Cubs following 2020.

Lester signed a six-year, $155 million contract with the Cubs in December 2014, a big move that subsequently helped the organization appear in four consecutive postseasons (2015-18). He earned MVP honors in the National League Championship Series in 2016 en route to the Cubs winning the World Series in a memorable seven-game series against Cleveland to end a 108-year title drought.

Lester’s career resume should put him in consideration for the Baseball Hall of Fame as one of the best left-handed starters of his era. He posted a 3.66 ERA, 2,740 innings pitched, 117 ERA+, 1.278 WHIP, won three World Series, was a five-time All-Star and had three top-five finishes for the Cy Young Award, including runner-up in 2016.

Lester earned his 200th career victory Sept. 20 before closing out his career with two starts against the Cubs.

