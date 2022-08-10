 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEDGESTONE OPEN

Ledgestone Open disc golf tournament coming to Eureka

EUREKA — The Disc Golf Pro Tour's Ledgestone Open will be held at Lake Eureka Disc Golf Course from Thursday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14.

 The event is the 11th stop on the DGPT Tour. It was started in 2011 and has paid out over $600,000 in the last six years. Since 2014, the Ledgestone Open, along with Discraft, has raised more than $300,000 for St Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2014.

Admission is $15 per person, with children 10 and under free. There are also multiple-day VIP passes.

Disc Golf

