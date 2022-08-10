Ledgestone Open disc golf tournament coming to Eureka

EUREKA — The Disc Golf Pro Tour's Ledgestone Open will be held at Lake Eureka Disc Golf Course from Thursday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14.
The event is the 11th stop on the DGPT Tour. It was started in 2011 and has paid out over $600,000 in the last six years. Since 2014, the Ledgestone Open, along with Discraft, has raised more than $300,000 for St Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2014.
Illinois State University senior Jeremy Orr concentrates before he tosses his disc toward Basket 2 during the doubles flying-disc golf game at Maxwell Park in Normal on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Chris "Scratch" Starkey, left, of Downs and Lucas Horn, right, 13 of Normal look on while Horn's disc heads toward Basket 2 during a game of flying-disc golf at Maxwell Park in Normal on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Chris "Scratch" Starkey, front, of Downs, prepares to toss his disc as Dan Nagle, center, of Normal and Illinois State University senior Jeremy Orr, right, wait for their turn during their doubles flying-disc golf game at Maxwell Park in Normal on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Chris "Scratch" Starkey of Downs leans on his left foot while he watches his disc make its way to Basket 2 at Maxwell Park in Normal on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Illinois State University senior Jeremy Orr looks out before he throws a disc into the air during the doubles flying-disc golf game at Maxwell Park in Normal on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Dan Nagle of Normal runs on the concrete to gain momentum before he throws his disc in the air on the first hole of flying-disc golf at Maxwell Park in Normal on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Lucas Horn, 13, of Normal grips onto one of his discs as he waits for his turn in a flying-disc golf game March 21, 2007, at Maxwell Park in Normal. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Chris "Scratch" Starkey of Downs watches as his disc makes its way to Basket 5 at Maxwell Park in Normal during a flying-disc golf game on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Illinois State University senior Jeremy Orr looks on as after tossing his disc toward Basket 1 at Maxwell Park in Normal during a flying-disc golf game on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Chris "Scratch" Starkey of Downs twists his upper body as he warms up for a game of doubles flying-disc golf at Marxwell Park in Normal on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Chris "Scratch" Starkey of Downs looks at the basket after releasing his disc during a doubles flying-disc golf game at Maxwell Park in Normal on March 21, 2007. (Pantagraph/B Mosher)