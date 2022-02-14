LaVine reportedly will visit a knee specialist ahead of All-Star Weekend

The short-handed Chicago Bulls could lose yet another key player ahead of the All-Star break as Zach LaVine reportedly will fly to Los Angeles to receive special treatment on his left knee, according to ESPN.

LaVine sat out Saturday’s 106-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder because of an aggravation in his left knee. The All-Star guard previously played two games with back spasms before finally sitting out the next two games.

Before Saturday’s game, coach Billy Donovan said LaVine had recovered from the back spasms. Now, all focus is on his left knee, in which he previously tore the ACL in 2017. LaVine already has missed several games this season because of discomfort and swelling in the knee, which the Bulls staff closely monitors at all times.

At the time, Donovan said the Bulls hadn’t determined whether LaVine would be available for the final two games before the All-Star break. The Bulls host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

LaVine is slated to attend All-Star Weekend in Cleveland this week as a reserve for Team Durant. Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan is a starter for Team LeBron. LaVine also is scheduled to compete in the 3-point Contest on Saturday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LaVine still hopes to compete in Cleveland despite the pain in his knee. Donovan said Saturday the Bulls have not talked with LaVine about his All-Star participation.

“That would be something that would be up to Zach and the medical guys just to see where he is at physically,” Donovan said. “I have not talked to Zach about that at all. We’ve obviously had an enormous amount of games in a short period of time.”

If LaVine is unavailable for games this week, he would join teammates Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball on the sideline as the Bulls continue to struggle with guard depth. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have stepped up to shoulder most of the backcourt responsibilities during the injury absences.

The goal for the Bulls in the short term is to get healthy. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said the only item on his trade-deadline wish list was a healthy roster. Donovan talks about “getting whole” after every game, win or lose. Even players performing at their peak such as DeRozan long for the team to return to its previous norm.

“It’s like a dream,” DeRozan said. “I dream about it every night. Being on a sunny, beautiful island — that’s how I picture it when we get back healthy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0