Larsson's late free throws carry UIC past N. Illinois 61-60

CHICAGO — Marcus Larsson converted two free throws with 10 seconds left to lift Illinois-Chicago past Northern Illinois, 61-60 on Sunday.

Anthony Crump scored six straight points to put the Huskies in front, 60-59 with under a minute to play, but Larsson snared the rebound off a missed free throw by Keshawn Williams and drew a foul.

Damaria Franklin had 17 points and seven rebounds and Kevin Johnson had 14 points and six assists for Illinois-Chicago (4-7). Zion Griffin added eight rebounds. Michael Diggins had three blocks.

Williams scored a career-high 25 points for the Huskies (3-7). Crump added 16 points.

Trendon Hankerson, who was second on the Huskies in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

